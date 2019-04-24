Interest sought for next CBH tour

THE CBH Group is calling for expressions of interest from growers keen to take part in its annual Grower Study Tour.

This year's tour will take growers on a 10-day trip to Japan and South Korea in September.

During the tour, growers will visit key customers and processors including shochu manufacturers, barley processors, flour and feed mills as well as visit port facilities and local sightseeing attractions.

CBH general manager marketing and trading Jason Craig said the 2019 Grower Study Tour was a great opportunity for growers to gain an understanding of two of the longest standing WA grain markets.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of where WA grain is consumed and to take in the wonderful cultural offerings on offer in these countries," Mr Craig said.

"Having delivered WA grain to the region for many decades, CBH's relationship with our Japanese and South Korean customers and industry organisation contacts remains as strong as ever.

"Japan and South Korea are two of our closest and longest-standing markets and combined, have purchased about 15 to 20 per cent of CBH marketing and trading's exports over the past few years."

The tour is scheduled to take place from September 7-17, including travel, with an approximate cost to growers of $2200.

CBH is proud to partly fund this tour as part of its co-operative commitments.

Any grower interested in being part of the 2019 Grower Study Tour should contact their local business relationship manager.

Expressions of interest close May 10, 2019.

More information: visit cbh.com.au

