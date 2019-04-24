Graduates celebrate with Muresk degrees

TEN students graduated with a Charles Sturt University agricultural business management degree from Muresk Institute, Northam, last week.

The students, who had dedicated three years of study to the course, came together to celebrate their graduation into the agricultural sector.

The graduates included Jeremy Bryan, Bindi Bindi, Jack Sawyer, Dalwallinu, Matthew Flint, Northam, George Walton-Hassell, Pingelly, Angela Ryan, Doodlakine, Rachael Perkins, Kojonup, Jessica Whyte, Quairading, dux Laine Williamson, Australind and valedictorian Kevin Binning, York.

Absent from the graduates was David Storer, Meckering, who was recovering from surgery but also graduated.

Mr Binning is working as a skills trainer for backpackers in Australia seeking work on farms, while Mr Bryan is a graduate cropping assistant with Warrakirri Asset Management in Melbourne and Mr Flint is a graduate agronomist with DKT Rural at Kellerberrin.

Ms Perkins is a sales support officer at Elders at Katanning, while Ms Ryan is working out of Belmont as a sales support administrator for the livestock department at Landmark and Mr Sawyer is working as a field trial technician with Australian Grain Technologies.

Mr Walton-Hassell is an assistant farm manager at Pingelly, while Ms Whyte is a farm assistant at Quairading and Ms Williamson has moved into a role as a carer for disabled young people.

Scholarships and academic awards where also presented on the night.

Second year student Judith Storer, Meckering, won several awards including the CSU Residential Assistant Scholarship, CSBP Prize for Soil Science, Bankwest Lee Halford award for dux of first year and the Farmanco Excellence in Management and Agronomy award.

Other awards included the Bryan Mickle Scholarship and the CBH Grain Group Prize in Commodity Trade and Pricing presented to Sienna Bergersen, the CBH Group Grains Industry Scholarship awarded to Thomas Steber, another CSU Residential Assistant Scholarship and the CBH Grain Group Prize in Agricultural Marketing awarded to Euan Grylls, the Linley Valley Pork Prize for Livestock Management and the ALOSCA Prize for Pasture Production and Utilisation awarded to Matthew Flint and finally the Muresk Old Collegians Association student award for Community Leadership went to Angela Ryan.