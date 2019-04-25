Shears to click in world-record attempt

Lou Brown in action on the sports shearing circuit. He will have to maintain a pace of a Merino ewe shorn almost every minute for eight hours to break a world record on Saturday.

SHEARER Lou Brown has been working with a personal trainer to be in peak condition for Saturday's world eight-hour solo Merino ewe shearing record attempt at Kojonup.

Record attempt organiser Michael James Terry, whose brother Cartwright 16 years ago set the record Mr Brown, 31, hopes to break, said everything was ready for the attempt.

"Lou has been working online with a personal fitness trainer from England and he's having a couple of days rest now ready for Saturday," said Mr Terry, who is a Katanning shearing contractor who runs MJ Shearing and employs Mr Brown.

"He's very happy with how his preparation has gone.

"He's had a look at the sheep he'll be shearing and he's very happy with them.

"We gave him a bit of a workout on Monday in one of the sheds I'm doing to put a bit of pressure on, like he'll be under on Saturday and he went very well.

"It's going to be a good day, only about 26 degrees Celsius, so I think the record could fall," he said.

Mr Brown will have to shear 467 young Merino ewes - almost one a minute - in eight hours to break the record set in February 2003 at Rob Rex's Westindale property near Katanning, as part of a two-stand shearing record the Terry brothers set and which has also not been bettered.

Mr Terry said a mob of 660 ewes had been drafted just before Christmas and they were crutched earlier this week before a further drafting selected a mob of 530 which will be used for the record attempt.

He said Mr Brown shore the 130 ewes that did not make the final cut, to get a practice with the same type of wool and size of sheep he will be shearing on Saturday.

The record attempt will be from 7am in James and Nina Hope's Rockliffe shearing shed, 585 Samson Road, Kojonup and will be open to the public.

Accredited world record judges have travelled from South Africa and New Zealand to oversee the attempt and will reject any sheep from the tally that they believe has not been satisfactorily shorn.

The Hope boys, Harry and George, have come up with a clever idea to raise money at the record attempt for people with disabilities.

The brothers are Hale School students and part of the years 10 and 11 Nulsen Youth Patron Program.

The Nulsen Group is a not-for-profit organisation providing care and services to more than 200 Western Australians with complex disabilities and its Youth Patron Program aims to instil an understanding of social responsibility.

Nulsen Group chief executive officer Gordon Trewern said the Hope boys had organised with Five Senses Coffee to supply a coffee machine, grinder, coffee beans, cups and lids free and with Bannister Downs Dairy to donate milk.

He said they planned to raise funds for the Nulsen Group's work by making and selling coffees to record attempt spectators outside the family's shearing shed on Saturday.