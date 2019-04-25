50 special moments from dawn services across Australia Wollongong, NSW, dawn service in MacCabe Park. Photos: Robert Peet

Toby Carroll, 7, by his grandfather's commemorative cross at the Cenotaph in Sturt Street, Ballarat, Victoria. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Action at the Bendigo dawn service.

Scenes from the Sturt Street, Ballarat, Victoria, dawn service.

Tatiara, South Australia, dawn service.

Thousands of people attended the 2019 Anzac Day dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Photo: Karleen Minney.

Scenes from the Sturt Street, Ballarat, Victoria, dawn service.

Naracoorte, South Australia, Anzac Day dawn service.

Newcastle's pre-dawn Anzac Day service. Photo: Jonathan Carroll

An army bugler is seen playing the last post during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Anzac Square in Brisbane. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

John Cambridge at the Lithgow, NSW, dawn service. Photo: Kirsty Horton

Anzac Day dawn service at Robertson Park, Orange.

Action at the Bendigo dawn service.

Catalfaque party at the Mount Isa, Queensland, dawn service.

The view from above at the Mount Isa, Queensland, dawn service.

Army unit at the Mount Isa, Queensland, dawn service.

Laying wreaths at the Mount Isa, Queensland, dawn service.

Anzac Day dawn service at Robertson Park, Orange.

Dawn Service at The Tanunda Memorial Gardens, in the Barossa, South Australia. Photo: Michelle O'Rielly

Dawn Service at The Tanunda Memorial Gardens, in the Barossa, South Australia. Photo: Michelle O'Rielly

Naracoorte, South Australia, Anzac Day service.

Newcastle's pre-dawn Anzac Day service. Photo: Jonathan Carroll

Dawn Service at Maitland Park, Maitland, NSW.

AS the sun rose on April 25, thousands of Australians headed out in the cold to pay their respects.

Be it at the town cenotaph, a memorial park or in Canberra at the Australian War Memorial's Anzac Day dawn service, we paused and remembered those who went to war for us.

As the sun got higher and day warmed, we watched marches filled with war heroes or their loved ones, marching in their honour.

And then we headed to the pubs, to tell or hear tales of years gone by and maybe take in a bit of two-up.

It's a time-honoured tradition to mark the first landing of the "diggers" at Anzac Cove on April 25, 1915.

Twenty thousand Australian soldiers landed just before dawn on the Gallipoli peninsula. By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs, killed by Turkish troops.

The Gallipoli campaign claimed the lives of 8000 Australian soldiers; in all, more than 60,000 Australians died during World War I.



Anzac Days remembers their courage and valour.

Lest we forget.

