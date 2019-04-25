Farmer verses activist video strikes a chord - again

A video produced by Queensland Country Life nearly six years ago, that aims to give farmers a 'pat on the back' has started trending on social media again.

The video, which depicts a fictional farmer defending his livelihood against the accusations of critics, was produced by Bundaberg based journalist Ashley Walmsely in 2013 when it was viewed by more than 30,000 people in just a few days.

It began re-appearing in social media feeds this week - a trend that has not surprised Mr Walmsley given recent protests and trespass activity by animal activists.

"Obviously the message is still resonating - not only with farmers, but with urban and regional based people who value the contribution farmers make," he said.

"It just shows how much support there is out there for the agricultural community."

Mr Walmsley said when he was putting the video together, it was about giving a solid "pat on the back" to the farmers, graziers and producers who perhaps didn't get the recognition they deserved.

"Since then, social media use has ramped up considerably which is both an opportunity and a challenge for ag," he said.

"If you think about it, the more tech savvy, 'always on their phone' types will largely be from urban areas and big cities which mean they drive the conversation and sway a lot of the opinion, despite often lacking all the facts.

"When producers get a chance to digitally back something that champions their cause, it's got potential to reach a lot of people and have their voice heard."

Mr Walmsley said much of the weight of the video came from retired Beaudesert cattleman Terry O'Hanlon's "grounded and gravelly" voice-over.

