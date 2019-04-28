The pale blue colours were on the winners' dais four out of the five finals the state's teams contested, taking out the junior boys, junior girls, intermediate women's and open women's finals.

They were runners-up to Queensland in the intermediate men's final.

That was Queensland's only win for the series, playing the bridesmaid four times as runner-up in the junior girls, intermediate womens, open womens and open mens finals.

NSW takes Barastoc polocrosse honours A tough tussle between Queensland and NSW in the intermediate women's final.

Queensland v NSW in the women's intermediate final.

Queensland v NSW intermediate final throw-in.

Laura Hafey throws in to the area for Queensland in the intermediate women's final.

NSW and Queensland aiming hard to pick the ball up in the intermediate women's final.

Laura Hafey with her eye on the ball for Queensland in the intermediate final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

NSW v Queensland open women's final.

Victory hugs for the NSW women.

The winning NSW open women's team.

Samantha Allen receiving the player of the match award from John Daly, Barastoc.

Graham Bennett presents Corey Buys, Victoria with the overall champion horse trophy. Cruise is being held by his owner, John Killeen.

Victoria's Corey Buys was also the champion player of the Barastoc series, receiving the trophy from Debra Austin. Tweet Facebook of

Queensland Polocrosse Association president Christine Franklin said it had been great to get maroon teams in five of the six finals.

"This Barastoc series is smaller than normal, thanks to the need for so many horse for the World Cup, but it's been the most competitive," she said. "There's been only one or two goals in most games and extra time in lots of them."



Because Australia's top players were in the World Cup, it gave other players an opportunity to step up for the interstate series.

"It's what the Barstoc is all about, for player development," Christine said.

Related: Australia goes into World Cup polocrosse final undefeated



Champion awards:

Overall champion horse of the series: Cruise, ridden by Corey Buys, Victoria.

Overall champion player of the series: Corey Buys, Victoria.

Finals at a glance:



Junior Boys - NSW defeated Victoria 21-13

Player of the match: Tom French (NSW)

Champion horse and rider: Tom French (NSW)

Champion horse: Tom French, Bullzeye (NSW)

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Cameron Frear, Edenhope Renea

Junior Girls - NSW defeated Qld 16-12

Player of the match: Abby Finlayson (NSW)

Champion horse and rider: Abby Finlayson (NSW)

Champion horse: Ella Myers, Adel (QLD)

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Kasey Henry, Noonamah Dorro

Intermediate Womens - NSW defeated Qld 16-15

Player of the match: Keely McGrath (QLD)

Champion horse and rider: Felicity Elford (NSW)

Champion horse: Felicity Elford, Ocean China (NSW)

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Felicity Elford, Ocean China

Intermediate Mens - Qld defeated NSW 21-20

Player of the match: Anthony O'Leary (QLD)

Champion horse and rider: Anthony O'Leary (QLD)

Champion horse: Clancy Knight, Hamish (NSW)

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Callum Brook, Steptovictory Ginger

Open Womens - NSW defeated Qld 19-18

Player of the match: Samantha Allen (QLD)

Champion horse and rider: Lauren Sibley (NSW)

Champion horse: Samantha Allen, R E

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Lindsay Doolan, Way Way Amazon

Open Mens - Victoria defeated Qld 20-17

Player of the match: Cory Buys (VIC)

Champion horse and rider: Cory Buys (VIC)

Champion horse: Cory Buys, Cruise (VIC)

Champion Australian Stock Horse: Chris Sillitoe, Rosebrook Diamonte

The story NSW takes Barastoc polocrosse honours first appeared on Queensland Country Life.