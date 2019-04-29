Rural Queensland remembers Scott Sargood

He did it his way, and what a way it was.

To the strains of Frank Sinatra's best-known song, more than a thousand people laughed and cried as they remembered the life of their mate, Scott Sargood, at a memorial service at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Monday.

Mr Sargood died in a gyrocopter accident in scrub east of Charleville on April 9.

Many at Monday's service were wearing green shirts and others carried lapel badges of buffel grass and mulga sprigs in honour of the man who became known across Australia's eastern seaboard as a voice for common sense in Queensland's vegetation management debate.

The need for the community to carry on what Mr Sargood started as the 'Mulga Man' was one of the calls made at the service when some of his closest friends spoke about his achievements.

Blackall-Tambo mayor, family friend and service MC Andrew Martin, who spoke to the media on behalf of the Sargood family, said many could see the inadequacies of the vegetation management laws enacted last year but it was Mr Sargood who provided the voice for those feelings.

"It's part of being a bushman I suppose, to recognise the claptrap that goes around on some of these issues.

"His advocacy was from the heart but it was based on science at the same time."

One of the glorious yet heartrending clips from the video produced by Mr Sargood's daughter Bonnie for the service shows him flying in his gyrocopter above the mulga lands, in tune with the landscape he knew so well.

Mr Sargood's can-do attitude was touched on time and time again during a service fittingly conducted in front of a set of cattleyards at the showgrounds, with branches of mulga tied to the fence and an Australian flag flying at half mast.

Among "Scotty's Top Quotes" listed in the service booklet were a number of homegrown gems such as "If you bite off more than you can chew, chew faster" and "A setback is a setup for a comeback".

One of Mr Sargood's mates, employer Scott Harris talked more of those special characteristics when he shared a memory of how Mr Sargood dealt with a broken pelvis.

Within 48 hours, he was walking around the Brisbane hospital he'd been airlifted to, where staff were keen to enlist him as their motivation recruit.

Mr Harris enhanced the picture of the self-made man that all present knew Mr Sargood as, describing his journey from shearing to buffel picking, with his gyrocopter and "52 dogs", and then on to the purchase of three properties in the Charleville district, developed in the middle of one of Queensland's worst droughts hand-in-hand with his wife Adma and children Mitch and Bonnie.

His incredible work ethic was cause for both admiration and plenty of laughs on the afternoon, especially when it touched on the many unsuspecting backpackers that worked with him.

One of them was asked what he'd learnt from his time working with Mr Sargood: "Working for a man with a light on his hat and on the back of his car - you know they're there for a reason."

The one-man cyclone known throughout Australian polocrosse circles as a five-time Queensland representative also left his mark as someone who had time for the younger generation.

After a big day on the polocrosse field he saddled a horse up for a game umpiring juniors, returning wearily 40 minutes later, remarking that they'd been playing for cattle stations.

His unsaddling was interrupted by a keen youngster letting Mr Sargood know he'd only umpired three chukkas and there was one more to go.

Memories of Mr Sargood's humour, something the eternal optimist will forever be remembered for, were ever-present at the Toowoomba service.

One of the best came from Cr Martin who recounted a funny story about blowing up a rabbit warren found threatening a dam bank and ongoing water supply on the property, and the family fox terrier, which all ended well.

"This is a celebration of the life of a fairly special fellow who achieved one of his great goals and that's to die with his boots on," Mr Martin said.



"He died having a go. There's a lot to be said for that.

"He's left behind a wonderful family who have a lot of that Sargood DNA in them."

Another memorial service for Mr Sargood will be held this Friday in Charleville, where many more are expected to pay their respects for a much-loved man of the bush.

The story Rural Queensland remembers Scott Sargood first appeared on Queensland Country Life.