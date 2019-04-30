Cancer awareness crusade continues

Keith Daddow is keen to talk about prostate cancer awareness, no matter where he is, saying early detection will save lives.

KEITH Daddow starts off our early-morning conversation with a warning - he tends to talk a lot and if at any time he is getting off-track - I should interrupt to ask another question.

Very quickly I discovered that yes, Keith can talk the talk, has an endless supply of anecdotes, likes to be humorous, but is also very driven and is full of passion.

And behind all of this is a serious message - prostate cancer.

The 50-year-old farm supplies sales manager at Elders Katanning is full bottle about the disease, having been diagnosed with it at just 42 years of age.

Being one of the lucky ones who had the cancer detected and treated early, Keith has made it his mission to raise awareness and be a national ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA).

What has followed has been a relentless campaign to educate other people with 'the prevention is better than cure' mantra.

Having a family history of cancer Keith originally went to the doctor at just 38 years of age to be on the safe side.

He was told he was too young to be worrying, but he persisted with the appointment and after the banter continued about prostate cancer being an 'old man's disease', he had the examination.

Six weeks after being detected with prostate cancer, Keith Daddow had surgery.

"Now at the time I didn't really know what was involved and boy did I get one hell of a surprise," Keith laughed, showing off his story-telling prowess he warned me from the outset.

Fortunately at the time there were no concerns, but fast forward four years and Keith had just returned from America, saying, "I just wasn't feeling well and being a pretty fit sort of guy I asked for a check-up - and I knew what I was in for this time".

He was referred to a specialist and a biopsy was conducted and initially there were no alarm bells ringing and no need for major concern.

"Then I sauntered into the doctor's office to get the results and at that stage I was in a good mood," Keith said.

"I had won the family footy tipping competition and also just won a poker tournament."

In the lead up to the appointment Keith thought life was pretty good.

With confidence and with his wife Margot Whittington by his side, he asked the doctor "what's the good news".

"The doctor responded by saying 'the good news is you came in".

Keith's mood changed somewhat when the doctor said if he waited three years for the visit, it would have been too late.

From there he had to prepare himself, both mentally and physically, for a life-changing event and underwent surgery within six weeks.

"The surgery was a complete success," Keith said.

But there were still other demons he had to deal with.

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, was both physically and mentally challenging for Keith Daddow, who celebrated when he reached the summit.

"The physical side of things was tough for a while but it was the mental side of things that grabbed hold of me," he said.

Fortunately for Keith, his wife had plenty of contacts, being a rural financial counsellor.

The self-professed "outgoing sort of fella" was struggling and needed emotional support.

After he returned home from surgery it took Keith a couple of months to leave the bedroom but even then the barriers were still up, and ultimately it was six months before he ventured outside with any sort of confidence.

"I really struggled because I was used to being at the top of my game and winning everything," he said.

"It sort of nailed me down."

Keith said the biggest turnaround was the amazing support he received from Margot.

"You need to recognise that partners are right there with you," he said.

"It's harder for them as they are there for support - they might feel helpless, but they are in there as much as anyone."

Part of Keith's mental healing came about when he decided to be a PCFA ambassador.

His approach became "have speech will travel" and in a period of 12 months he delivered about 70 speeches.

Not only did it help Keith process the journey he had gone on, but it also raised awareness to others, through media interviews right across the country.

When he was sitting in his doctor's surgery to get the news that he was three years clear of cancer, he noticed an advert for a trip where participants could raise money for climbing the world's highest mountain - Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

"I thought to myself I will have a bit of that," Keith said.

He looked at the challenge of tackling the iconic mountain that has an elevation of 5895 metres.

Keith then set about training himself for the ordeal, as well as raising vital funds for PCFA.

To qualify for the trek, participants had to raise a minimum of $4000 in 12 months and be physically fit.

Hosting a series of fundraising events, including poker nights, Keith and his support team raised $30,000, saying it was something that everyone got behind.

Describing himself as an "over achiever" Keith then helped others with their fundraising campaigns.

Despite all the preparation he said the climb, which he did in 2014, was nature's way of "bringing you back to earth".

He said it was physically and mentally challenging and in the high altitude the trekkers were at the mercy of the extreme weather elements.

"One of the highest failure rates was with young people who tried to go too quick," he said.

Keith said it was very emotional as all the people involved had some sort of connection with cancer.

"It was very inspiring - and some of the people who were involved have since passed away.

"The trek was a great success and we also raised a lot of awareness."

Keith again paid tribute to his wife Margot who he affectionately calls "Magnificant Margot" who couldn't go on the trek, but when another climb was organised, she organised eight people in their support group to embark on the journey.

They set the fundraising wheels back in motion and this time Keith stayed home and looked after their three children.

"She (Margot) went with her friends and she loved it, it was a great experience and quite an emotional one for both of us to go on."

Keith said the emotions well and truly kick in the further they climbed up the mountain.

Since then he has continued with speaking gigs around the country, talking to anyone who will listen, including Rotary clubs and football clubs.

Keith said his message of delivery was raw but it needed to be in a bid to get across the seriousness of prostate cancer.

He said he appreciated the regular feedback, such as when one man recognised him in a cafe and went to tell the tale of having the test after hearing one of Keith's talks

"The guy said 'I went and got the test and the doctor said if I didn't get the test I would have died' and it was just an emotional thing.

"Feedback like that is great and if it helps people stay alive, then it's a win-win.

"There is nothing more heartfelt than when someone says thank you, that's just awesome."

Keith said he would continue to spread the message whenever possible.

"I am a bit of a poker player and I try and grab the microphone whenever I get the chance.

"Anyone within my circle knows I will bang on about it."

Keith is a third-generation Elders employee, following in the footsteps of grandfather Keith Daddow senior and father Alan Daddow.

"One of the biggest risk groups is farmers and my employer is very supportive."

Keith said the biggest step with prostate cancer awareness was making the first step.

"All the information is out there, but you have to get off your bum and do it (have the test)," he said.

"It has been termed an old man's disease but as I said, I was diagnosed at 42 years of age.

"Having regular check-ups I see as putting myself in for a service."

Keith said a lot of the early detection work was now done with a blood test so it was not all that intrusive.

"It's all about awareness - you can raise all the money you like for research - but it's all about awareness.