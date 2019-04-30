Fitzgibbon outlines Labor's vision for agriculture

Australia's agricultural sector can reach its goal to grow from $60 billion to $100b by 2030, but first it will have to overcome many challenges, according to Labor agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon.

"To meet our aspirations, we need to be more honest with ourselves and be more open to change. We must bring the whole sector into the 21st Century," said Mr Fitzgibbon, when he addressed the Rural Press Club of Victoria today.

"Despite all of this, I do believe Australia's agriculture sector can have a bright future. Indeed, we need to guarantee it a future. A hungrier world and a wealthier world provide many opportunities."

Mr Fitzgibbon outlined Labor's controversial aspirations to reform animal welfare and land clearing saying two of the most disruptive forces "confronting" agriculture were changing community attitudes and consumer preferences for animal welfare.

"More and more, they'll want our producers to respect the welfare of animals," he said.



"They'll also want our product produced in a sustainable and ethical way."

Mr Fitzgibbon reaffirmed Labor's commitment to phase out live sheep exports and announced a Labor government would implement a six point Animal Welfare Plan.

"At the core of the plan is a commitment to more regulatory transparency, more regulatory accountability, better Commonwealth-State cooperation and greater stakeholder engagement."

Mr Fitzgibbon said despite the Coalition's criticisms, Labor would "rein-in conservative state governments that are attempting to wind back the clock on land clearing practices".

A federal Labor government would roll-out Queensland's vegetation laws across the country.

"A Shorten Labor Government will use the Commonwealth's powers to intervene on weak, populist and counter-productive state native vegetation laws," he said.

Mr Fitzgibbon said also identified a range of challenges in the domestic market saying productivity had been flat for a decade with just 20 per cent of farm enterprises producing 80 per cent of the sector's value.



He also noted 59pc of businesses had annual turnover under $200,000, the sector was struggling to replace its ageing workforce and weather was becoming more unpredictable.

Mr Fitzgibbon said more research and innovation was needed to deliver premium export products.

"A large slice of our research effort must be directed towards product development. Whether it's a marbled Wagyu containing relatively healthy fat or a piece of fruit with a unique colour or taste, we need to build a competitive edge," he said.

Mr Fitzgibbon, aiming a shot at the Coalition's strong record on signing new free trade agreements, said while market access was important "it doesn't, and can't, guarantee competitiveness".



Rural Development and Research Corporations also look likely to come in for significant reform under a Labor government.

They act more like leadership groups than research organisations, they make conservative research investments, and don't collaborate with each other effectively, Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"The architecture has served both the agriculture sector and the government well for almost thirty years. It was the initiative of a Labor Government and we are proud of it," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"But it is now tired and in need of renewal. Our RDCs have grown bloated with non-research activities. They suffer silo syndrome: too little cross-sectoral research takes place."

The story Fitzgibbon outlines Labor's vision for agriculture first appeared on Farm Online.