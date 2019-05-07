Mark Napper returns to Ausveg Board

FORMER Hort Innovation deputy chair, Mark Napper, has returned to the Ausveg board.

The agribusiness professional and orchardist has been appointed as a skills-based director, having already served as an independent director of Ausveg from 2009 to 2013.



Mr Napper also serves on the board of Santos Organics and is chair of the Australian Hemp Masonry Company.



Along with Alan Wein, he co-authored the independent review of the Australian Horticulture Code of Conduct in 2015.



Mr Napper has previously served as a director of the Australian Mango Industry Association and Summerfruit Australia, and was president of Low Chill Australia.



He was also managing director of the Australian Horticultural Corporation, and chief executive officer and director of Windsor Farm Foods Group Ltd.



Ausveg chair, Bill Bulmer, said Mr Napper brings with him 34 years of experience in Australian agribusiness and horticulture, and a wealth of production knowledge and professional expertise to the role.

"As the owner of a fruit orchard in Bangalow, New South Wales and a business advisory firm, Mark holds extensive experience across many sectors of Australian horticulture and so will be a valued member of the Ausveg board," Mr Bulmer said.

"Through his involvement with Hort Innovation, Mark will be able to bring valuable insights and informed advice on issues driving the Australian horticulture industry, including how Ausveg can play a role in driving a stronger and more sustainable future for the industry.

"Mark has a clear understanding of the challenges facing growers and this complements the existing depth of knowledge on our board."



In taking up the position, Mr Napper said he was pleased to return to the Ausveg board.

"The Australian vegetable and potato industries are fortunate to have such a strong and cohesive board to advance the causes of its growers and I am looking forward to joining the group and sharing my knowledge and experience to help secure the future of the industry," he said.

"It's an exciting time to be in Australian horticulture and I am keen to start working with the Ausveg board and the wider team in representing the best interests of growers across the industry."

