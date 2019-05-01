SoP miners looking for new locations

WITH production of premium Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser due to start in WA next year, two of the eight or more Perth-based companies in the sector are looking for new potential sources, including sea water.

Leaders in the race to be first into local SoP production - Kalium Lakes Ltd and Australian Potash Ltd, identified as KLL and APC on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listings - both plan to exploit potassium-rich brine pumped from beneath remote WA salt lakes.

KLL has project funding in place and a definitive feasibility study (DFS) completed for its Beyondie operation, based on a string of salt lakes 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

APC is completing a DFS for its Lake Wells project, 200km north west of Laverton and, as reported in Farm Weekly, has partnered with The University of WA's Institute of Agriculture and the WA No Tillage Farmers Association to run broadacre and research trials of its initial SoP samples over the current and next year's cropping seasons.

Both plan to begin commercial production next year and a third company, Salt Lake Potash (SO4), may start SoP production at Lake Way, another salt lake, 15 kilometres south of Wiluna in 2021.

Under an agreement with gold miner Blackham Resources, APC is due to have dewatered the former Williamson Pit open cut mine on the lake by the end of July.

Through March it had teams working around the clock to build evaporation ponds where the potassium-rich brine from the pit will be concentrated to start the production process.

Later it will switch to brine from beneath Lake Way.

Projected first-year production by any one of these three companies will satisfy all of Australia's SoP needs.

Australian horticulture uses about 40,000 tonnes of imported SoP per annum, but usage could jump to about 70,000tpa if local production reduces the cost sufficiently for it to become widely used in broadacre farming.

Together, the three will corner a large slice of a growing global market for SoP and, if their production tonnage estimates are accurate, there may not be much market left for others coming later into production unless they have a market advantage - such as a lower production cost.

Transitioning iron ore miner BCI Minerals Ltd (BCI) has been using $36 million annual royalties from its Iron Valley holding in the Pilbara to fund the investigation of evaporating seawater to produce high-grade salt for the chemicals industry with a SoP fertiliser byproduct.

Having got two Pilbara iron ore mines into production in partnerships with Fortescue Metals Group and Minerals Resources Ltd, BCI is transitioning out of iron ore with its 100 per cent owned $400m Mardie salt and SoP project on the west Pilbara Coast between Onslow and Karratha.

It plans six pumps with 10,000 litres per second total capacity pumping seawater into eight large evaporation ponds and 36 "crystalliser" ponds spread over 10,000 hectares of mudflats three to five kilometres inland from the coast.

Separate salt and SoP processing plants are proposed to be powered by solar and wind energy and BCI is forecasting a production price of $250 a tonne which could make it the second lowest cost SoP producer.

In its latest report to the ASX last month, co-signed by managing director Alwyn Vorster, chief financial officer Simon Hodge and investor relations manager Brad Milne, BCI said it hoped to complete a DFS this year, based on proposed production of 4mtpa salt and 100,000tpa SoP.

Construction of trial evaporation ponds - replicating on a small scale the layout of the proposed full-size evaporation and crystalliser ponds - was nearing completion and planning was underway for an accommodation village and large-scale trial ponds, the report said.

BCI said it was hoping for environmental approval before the end of the year.

Premier Mark McGowan, as Public Sector Management Minister, approved the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation to be the lead agency for the project.

BCI said it believed this would help streamline its approvals process.

Ports Minister Alannah MacTiernan, who is also Regional Development and Agriculture and Food Minister, has signed off on a multi-use jetty to be built to tranship product from shore to large vessels anchored out to sea, subject to lease and tenure agreements which are expected to be completed this year.

BCI has acquired about 20,000 litres of potassium-rich bitterns from a nearby existing salt operation - there are already five evaporative salt operations along the Pilbara coast - to fast-track production of kainite-type mixed salts from which SoP is produced and for SoP test work.

The BCI report claimed Mardie is "a unique and sustainable project which will use an inexhaustible seawater resource and apply mainly natural solar and wind energy to drive production".

"Salt and SoP products will be supplied into Asian growth markets over a potential 50 plus years project life," it said.

BCI has appointed Perth-based GR Engineering as lead DFS engineer and WorleyParsons as design engineer for the evaporation ponds and SoP processing plant.

WorleyParsons has more than 20 years of experience in engineering in the fertiliser industry and its Perth office will be supported by its Potash Centre of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada, BCI said.

BCI also retains an interest in salt lakes as a source of Potash.

It holds a 30pc interest and has rights to earn up to a 50pc interest in a joint SoP venture with KLL at Lake Carnegie, 220km north-east of Wiluna.

Also last month Reward Minerals Ltd (RWD) announced it had applied for exploration licences covering 5521 square kilometres of the Officer Basin, beneath the Little Sandy and Gibson deserts 450km east of Newman.

RWD has previously concentrated its SoP exploration on Lake Disappointment, a large salt lake near the junction of the Canning Stock Route and Talawana Track in the Little Sandy Desert and said it would continue working there.

The new tenements it has pegged, named Midway Well and Madley, are 100km further east.

Executive director Michael Ruane told the ASX the decision to look for shallow depth underground remnant sediment basins containing SoP was taken after reassessing seismic data for the Officer Basin, which underlies Lake Disappointment and a massive area of Central Australia through WA's Northern Goldfields and into South Australia.

Mr Ruane said companies such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Sirius Minerals and Highfield Resources had looked for underground Potash in WA intermittently between 1985 and 2012 but had focussed on the Canning Basin, which is immediately to the north of the Officer Basin.

The renewed interest over the past three years in remote WA salt lakes as a source of SoP has also brought about a change in how all minerals, not just SoP, suspended in brine are reported to the ASX.

Last week the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) announced the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) has adopted a code as a guideline for public reporting standards of exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves that involve brines.

The JORC code now requires responsible people to make adequate allowance in technical reports stating projected yield, size or quality of elements of interest contained in brine to account for the "dynamic" response to abstraction and aquifer recharge which may alter concentrations.

"This guideline is intended to describe the unique technical considerations that are required to report brine mineralisation, resources and reserves in relation to the JORC code," AMEX said.

The guidelines were developed by a subcommittee of hydrogeologists on behalf of AMEC, it said.

AMEC also acknowledged the efforts of KLL, independent Perth-based water consultants AQ2 and Perth-based mining consultancy Snowden - part of the Downer Group - in finalising of the guidelines.