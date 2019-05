Labor leader Bill Shorten says his party's campaign policy costings will be released next week, well ahead of the May 18 election.

"We will release our costings towards the end of next week," Mr Shorten told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

Mr Shorten will hold his second debate with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday in Brisbane, where the topic of costings is likely to be discussed.

Australian Associated Press

