Margaret River Fresh brand goes global

THE Western Meat Packers Group (WMPG) promoted its exclusive Margaret River Fresh brand at Vietnam's leading food and hospitality event, Food and Hotel Vietnam, recently.

The event, which is in its 10th year, is an international trade fair for food, beverages, hotels, bakery, restaurants, catering and equipment.

It was held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City.

This year was the second time the WMPG had participated and exhibited in the event, the last time they exhibited was in 2017.

WMPG chief executive officer Andrew Fuda said the response of existing and prospective WMPG customers at this year's event was beyond all expectations, with orders taken and considerable interest shown in the company's high-end Margaret River Fresh beef product.

The Margaret River Fresh trademark is registered with IP Australia to WMPG and used exclusively to package the group's premier products.

Cattle used in the brand are selected after grazing on their natural pastures and then raised and fattened almost exclusively on pasture, before being processing at the WMPG's abattoir in the Margaret River region.

Mr Fuda said while the Margaret River region had long been globally recognised for its fine wines, it was now also acknowledged for its fine food.

He said the company's Margaret River Fresh branded beef was leading the way by giving its customers a taste sensation second to none.

"We've always made a point of taking every opportunity to spend time with customers and prospects in all of our export markets," Mr Fuda said.

"Building strong relationships is particularly important in South East Asian countries such as Vietnam where the people and cultures put a high price on trust between seller and buyer.

"As a family owned company since 1983, WMPG has always treated our customers like family, where trust and honesty is all important."