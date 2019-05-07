No egg on ScoMo's face at CWA conference Photos: MARK JESSER







Prime Minister, Scott Morrison was egged when attending the CWA of NSW state conference in Albury this morning with an elderly lady knocked over in the scuffle.

The egg appeared to bounce off the Prime Minister's head and bodyguards quickly restrained a young woman.

The incident occurred when the Prime Minister was mingling with CWA members after addressing their conference alongside Farrer MP, Sussan Ley.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was mingling with CWA members when he was egged by a protester.

Mr Morrison has tweeted his concerns for the lady who was knocked off her feet.



"I helped her up and gave her a hug," he said.



"Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes."

The CWA has confirmed the protester was not one of their members.

Mr Morrison was visiting the Farrer electorate in the Riverina, southern NSW, to campaign with Liberal MP Sussan Ley.



Ms Ley is under pressure from a strong independent contender Kevin Mack, a former Mayor of Albury. The impact to irrigators from water reform, sky high prices and lack of access entitlements is the hot rural topic driving debate among the community.

