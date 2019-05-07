EOIs sought for doggers

THE West Midlands Group, on behalf of the Midlands Biosecurity Group operating in the shires of Moora, Dandaragan, Coorow, Carnamah, Three Springs, Mingenew and Irwin, is seeking expressions of interest for licensed pest management technicians (doggers) to assist with monitoring and control activities for the declared pest, wild dogs, working closely with landholders and managers throughout the region.

The operators should be current licensed pest control operators registered with the Department of Health and must meet the following criteria:

Licensed to use strychnine and 1080 products;

Should be proficient in the production of 1080 meat baits;

Must be experienced in techniques of trapping, baiting and shooting for control activities;

Must hold a current WA high-powered firearms licence and

Must provide a smart device to record feral scan data.

You must be able to supply a suitable vehicle and communications for operations in remote areas of the aforementioned shires and in other areas as required.

Services are required for an initial 12 months, starting on Monday, July 1, 2019.

An information package and criteria can be obtained by contacting Chris O'Callaghan, Midlands Biosecurity Group co-ordinator on 0429 446 515 or research@wmgroup.org.au

Expressions of interest should be addressed to: MBG co-ordinator, West Midlands Group, PO BOX 18, Dandaragan or email research@wmgroup.org.au and must be received prior to 4:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

