POLITICAL parties and voters will quite literally be "playing for sheep stations" on Saturday, May 18, at the Federal election according to Deputy Prime Minister and leader of The Nationals, Michael McCormack.

A Labor government will shut down some sheep stations by phasing out live sheep exports within five years of being elected, The Nationals' lead WA Senate candidate Nick Fardell pointed out as he accompanied Mr McCormack on a visit to Farm Weekly on Monday.

The Deputy PM was in Perth for a function the evening before.

"We're playing for important stakes (on May 18), we're playing for the biggest sheep station of them all, it's called Australia," Mr McCormack said.

"We want the best outcome for Australians.

"We can't shut down the (live sheep export) trade.

"There's not the abattoirs in WA, or indeed the Northern Territory, to be able to process all those animals (that go into the live trade), there's not the domestic market for them.

"What we don't want to do is see the price (of sheep) plummet.

"What we don't want to see is an over-supply domestically of any product, let alone sheep meat or beef."

