Ag sector may carry burden

Both major parties are heading to the election with significant gaps in their emissions policies and Labor's policy could impact farmers most in the short term, loading the sector with the burden of disproportionate levels of carbon capture.



The Coalition has been criticised for the lack of ambition and funding behind its Climate Solutions Fund, which is its chief mechanism to achieve 26 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.

Meanwhile, industry representatives warn of perverse outcomes from Labor's commitment, if it forms government, to use Commonwealth powers to tighten land clearing laws and bring all states into line with Queensland's controversial vegetation management regime.

Labor has not said how much carbon it expects to capture through its nationalised land clearing laws, but has argued its reforms were needed to put a lid on farmers' emissions.

"Labor's land clearing reforms are about putting a cap on broad scale land clearing. This is needed to both support a robust land sector carbon offsets market and to ensure land sector emissions are kept under control," the Labor party's campaign headquarters said in response to questions from Queensland Country Life.

Labor HQ did not say if it would reimburse farmers whose production capacity was reduced by the party's reforms, but instead pointed to its Carbon Farming Initiative (CFI) - which functions separately to vegetation policy.

"Labor will work with farmers to help them ensure the changes need not adversely affect income. Indeed, our $40 million investment in CFI methodologies is about allowing them to earn income from off-set."

Labor did not rule out the potential for carbon reductions in the land sector to be used to make up shortfalls for heavy emitting industries such as smelters or mines, which could be granted exemptions.

Some observers are calling the unfolding policy position Kyoto mark II. The Kyoto policy came in under the Howard government in 1996, when Australia won international concession which enabled avoided tree clearing to count against emissions.

That meant Australia's emissions rose around 25 per cent, thanks to restrictive new clearing laws in NSW and QLD, while overall emissions remained under 8pc.

Australian Farm Institute executive director Richard Heath argued blanket land clearing laws were counter-productive and said Labor should focus on environmental stewardship funds, which reward farmers for investing in positive outcomes on their land, to deliver carbon reductions.

"A one size fits all approach to land clearing in relation to greenhouse gas emissions is lazy and could result in perverse outcomes," Mr Heath said.

"Reducing emissions and maintaining biodiversity is a critical responsibility for agriculture but the most effective way to achieve this is through positive action and financial reward for appropriate farming practices."

The Coalition's Emissions Reduction Fund is its key mechanism to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2030.

The ERF was launched in 2014 by former PM Tony Abbott with a funding commitment of $2.5b over 5 years. This time around it got $2 billion over 10 years. That means funding year-on-year has been reduced from $500 million to $200m.

Farmers for Climate Action Verity Morgan-Schmidt said farmers battling worsening climatic conditions needed significant reform to address the causes of global warming.

