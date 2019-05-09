State government announces regional funding

State government announces regional funding

News
Premier Mark McGowan says today's budget surplus delivers ongoing benefits to regional WA.

Premier Mark McGowan says today's budget surplus delivers ongoing benefits to regional WA.

Aa

The State government has handed down its budget today with Premier Mark McGowan saying it is delivering a plan for regional WA, with funding to job-creating infrastructure while boosting health and community services.

Aa

The State government has handed down its budget today with Premier Mark McGowan saying it is delivering a plan for regional WA, with funding to job-creating infrastructure while boosting health and community services.

The 2019-20 State Budget includes $4.2 billion in Royalties for Regions funding across regional WA.

More than $5.6b will be invested in regional infrastructure over the next four years.

The government is investing more than $2b on regional roads over the next four years, creating new jobs across the State.

The budget includes a major increase in job-creating regional infrastructure, including:

$852 million for the Bunbury Outer Ring Road;

$175 million for the Albany Ring Road;

$310 million for the ongoing construction of Karratha-Tom Price Road;

$87.5 million to upgrade Great Northern Highway from Broome to Kununurra

$51 million towards the Ringer Soak and Northern Minerals Access Road in Browns Range;

$275 million for the Bindoon Bypass along Great Northern Highway;

$18 million to upgrade Great Eastern Highway from Walgoolan to Southern Cross;

$87.5 million for the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Route;

$8.9 million to upgrade capacity at Port of Bunbury Berth 8;

$5.9 million to purchase a new harbour crane to improve operational efficiency and safety at Broome Port;

$40 million to upgrade the Coolgardie to Esperance Highway;

$27.5 million for Stage One Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation;

$6.9 million to upgrade Shed 4 at the Port of Esperance;

$19.3 million to upgrade Broome Senior High School;

$3.6 million to upgrade firefighting infrastructure at the Port of Geraldton; and

$32 million to build the Mandurah Station car park;

The budget also includes funding to boost tourism and support important, job-creating programs in the regions including:

$131.5 million of additional expenditure to support agriculture in WA, grow export markets and create long-term jobs including $39.6 million for the Boosting Biosecurity Defences, Asian Market Success and Grains Research and Development support programs (in addition to $45 million for Grains Research and Development in the 2018-19 Budget);

$19.9 million for the extension of the Regional Arts and Cultural Investment program;

$60.1 million for the Collie Industry Attraction and Development Fund, including $8 million for a new DFES multipurpose facility in Collie;

$2 million to establish a national park in the Helena and Aurora Range as part of Plan for Our Parks;

$10 million to establish visitor and operations infrastructure at the Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park as part of 'Plan for Our Parks';

$388,000 for land management activities and capacity development for the Gibson Desert Nature Reserve;

$7 million to build and operate a state-of-the-art marine finfish nursery facility in Geraldton;

$10 million for the Collie Adventure Trails initiative, as part of the Collie Industry Attraction and Development Fund;

$1.33 million towards the Murujuga Living Knowledge Centre and Tourism Precinct at Conzinc Bay;

$24.1 million in ongoing funding for the 'WA Open for Business' program to promote export opportunities for regional businesses;

$1.6 million for the Revitalising Geographe Waterways Program;

$2.5 million of additional spending to reopen the Gascoyne Aboriginal Heritage and Cultural Centre;

$2.5 million for development of visitor facilities in the Greens Pool-Elephant Rocks precinct;

$1.9 million for the Fitzroy River Management Plan;

$1 million for the Dampier Peninsula project;

$10 million to support development in the Ord;

$12 million injection to Tourism Western Australia to expand promotion of WA overseas;

$18.7 million State-wide for the Aboriginal Rangers Program to provide jobs looking after State parks and protected areas;

$182.4 million for a new Employer Incentive Scheme and training delivery, including $45 million for regional WA. The scheme will help WA employers with the costs of employing apprentices and trainees;

A 12-month extension for Utah Point pricing relief to support junior iron ore miners in the region; and

$671,000 for the Withers Urban Renewal Project, including toilet and changing facilities at Des Ugle Park, and a new road from Minninup Road to Jacaranda Crescent.

The Budget includes funding for important health care initiatives and projects right across regional Western Australia:

$42.5 million in additional State-wide funding for the Methamphetamine Action Plan, including:

$20.1 million for the North West Drug and Alcohol Support Program to reduce the harm caused by alcohol and other drugs in the Kimberley, Pilbara, and Mid-West;

$9.2 million towards the development of a comprehensive alcohol and other drug youth service in the Kimberley - fulfilling an election commitment;

$2.3 million for four low medical withdrawal beds in the Kimberley;

$914,000 to increase training for Aboriginal staff in Alcohol and other Drug (AOD) services.

$11 million for the continued planning for the redevelopment of Bunbury Hospital;

$8.6 million to support the Karlarra House residential aged care facility in Port Hedland;

An additional $5 million to build the new 38-bed residential aged care facility in Carnarvon, bringing the total budget allocation to $16.6 million;

$13.8 million for specialist services as part of the Pilbara Health Initiative, to enable patients to be treated closer to home;

$1.3 million for the construction of a renal unit at the Newman Health Service, which will house four renal dialysis chairs and supporting infrastructure;

$13.1 million to construct a facility as part of establishing radiotherapy services at Albany Health Campus;

$6.3 million for the Kalgoorlie Health Campus Magnetic Resource Imaging suite;

$8.1 million for suicide prevention programs; and

$1 million for the Kimberley Mobile Dialysis Unit.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.