State government announces regional funding

The State government has handed down its budget today with Premier Mark McGowan saying it is delivering a plan for regional WA, with funding to job-creating infrastructure while boosting health and community services.



The 2019-20 State Budget includes $4.2 billion in Royalties for Regions funding across regional WA.



More than $5.6b will be invested in regional infrastructure over the next four years.



The government is investing more than $2b on regional roads over the next four years, creating new jobs across the State.



The budget includes a major increase in job-creating regional infrastructure, including:



$852 million for the Bunbury Outer Ring Road;

$175 million for the Albany Ring Road;



$310 million for the ongoing construction of Karratha-Tom Price Road;

$87.5 million to upgrade Great Northern Highway from Broome to Kununurra

$51 million towards the Ringer Soak and Northern Minerals Access Road in Browns Range;

$275 million for the Bindoon Bypass along Great Northern Highway;

$18 million to upgrade Great Eastern Highway from Walgoolan to Southern Cross;

$87.5 million for the Wheatbelt Secondary Freight Route;

$8.9 million to upgrade capacity at Port of Bunbury Berth 8;

$5.9 million to purchase a new harbour crane to improve operational efficiency and safety at Broome Port;

$40 million to upgrade the Coolgardie to Esperance Highway;

$27.5 million for Stage One Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation;

$6.9 million to upgrade Shed 4 at the Port of Esperance;

$19.3 million to upgrade Broome Senior High School;

$3.6 million to upgrade firefighting infrastructure at the Port of Geraldton; and

$32 million to build the Mandurah Station car park;



The budget also includes funding to boost tourism and support important, job-creating programs in the regions including:



$131.5 million of additional expenditure to support agriculture in WA, grow export markets and create long-term jobs including $39.6 million for the Boosting Biosecurity Defences, Asian Market Success and Grains Research and Development support programs (in addition to $45 million for Grains Research and Development in the 2018-19 Budget);

$19.9 million for the extension of the Regional Arts and Cultural Investment program;

$60.1 million for the Collie Industry Attraction and Development Fund, including $8 million for a new DFES multipurpose facility in Collie;

$2 million to establish a national park in the Helena and Aurora Range as part of Plan for Our Parks;

$10 million to establish visitor and operations infrastructure at the Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park as part of 'Plan for Our Parks';

$388,000 for land management activities and capacity development for the Gibson Desert Nature Reserve;

$7 million to build and operate a state-of-the-art marine finfish nursery facility in Geraldton;

$10 million for the Collie Adventure Trails initiative, as part of the Collie Industry Attraction and Development Fund;

$1.33 million towards the Murujuga Living Knowledge Centre and Tourism Precinct at Conzinc Bay;

$24.1 million in ongoing funding for the 'WA Open for Business' program to promote export opportunities for regional businesses;

$1.6 million for the Revitalising Geographe Waterways Program;

$2.5 million of additional spending to reopen the Gascoyne Aboriginal Heritage and Cultural Centre;

$2.5 million for development of visitor facilities in the Greens Pool-Elephant Rocks precinct;

$1.9 million for the Fitzroy River Management Plan;

$1 million for the Dampier Peninsula project;

$10 million to support development in the Ord;

$12 million injection to Tourism Western Australia to expand promotion of WA overseas;

$18.7 million State-wide for the Aboriginal Rangers Program to provide jobs looking after State parks and protected areas;

$182.4 million for a new Employer Incentive Scheme and training delivery, including $45 million for regional WA. The scheme will help WA employers with the costs of employing apprentices and trainees;

A 12-month extension for Utah Point pricing relief to support junior iron ore miners in the region; and

$671,000 for the Withers Urban Renewal Project, including toilet and changing facilities at Des Ugle Park, and a new road from Minninup Road to Jacaranda Crescent.



The Budget includes funding for important health care initiatives and projects right across regional Western Australia:



$42.5 million in additional State-wide funding for the Methamphetamine Action Plan, including:

$20.1 million for the North West Drug and Alcohol Support Program to reduce the harm caused by alcohol and other drugs in the Kimberley, Pilbara, and Mid-West;

$9.2 million towards the development of a comprehensive alcohol and other drug youth service in the Kimberley - fulfilling an election commitment;

$2.3 million for four low medical withdrawal beds in the Kimberley;

$914,000 to increase training for Aboriginal staff in Alcohol and other Drug (AOD) services.

$11 million for the continued planning for the redevelopment of Bunbury Hospital;

$8.6 million to support the Karlarra House residential aged care facility in Port Hedland;

An additional $5 million to build the new 38-bed residential aged care facility in Carnarvon, bringing the total budget allocation to $16.6 million;

$13.8 million for specialist services as part of the Pilbara Health Initiative, to enable patients to be treated closer to home;

$1.3 million for the construction of a renal unit at the Newman Health Service, which will house four renal dialysis chairs and supporting infrastructure;

$13.1 million to construct a facility as part of establishing radiotherapy services at Albany Health Campus;

$6.3 million for the Kalgoorlie Health Campus Magnetic Resource Imaging suite;

$8.1 million for suicide prevention programs; and

$1 million for the Kimberley Mobile Dialysis Unit.

