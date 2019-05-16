Diverse line-up for Women's Field Day

Succession planning was a great success at the 2018 Women's Field Day.

Lyn Beazley (third from the right) with the Liebe Group Women's Committee after her first presentation in 2011.

SAVE Thursday, June 20, 2019 in your calendar as the Liebe Group Women's Field Day is on again.

This event marks 22 years of the Liebe Group's Women's Field Day - an event focused on increasing the management capacity of women to build a sustainable future for their family, farm business and the agricultural industry.

Over the years, the Women's Committee has strived to deliver a day with interesting and empowering speakers covering a broad range of topics and 2019 is no different.

"Our diversity of speakers this year ranges from the highly regarded professor Lyn Beazley, livestock and cropping, newly evolving sustainable food products including edible insects and bush tucker, to the very raw emotional and financial issues facing rural families in boarding school and succession," said committee chairwoman Narelle Dodd.

"A great mix of personal and business-related topics will aim to build the capacity of women in their roles in the farm business and strengthen their knowledge to make informed decisions for their families at crucial life stages."

Keynote speaker professor Beazley, who first presented in 2011 and again in 2012, will return this year for her third year of presenting at the Women's Field Day.

She has covered topics such as the challenges and opportunities in a changing world and what's new in science and technology.

This year professor Beazley will provide attendees with a toolkit to increase their financial know-how and promote women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

This year's agenda will showcase a range of topics, with attendees having the opportunity to hear more about the Australian wool industry and the social license in agriculture, precision agriculture and much more.

Organisations including the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), RSM and Rabobank will share presentations which aim to build the capacity and confidence of rural women and the agricultural industry.

