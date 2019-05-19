Nationals hold their seats at election

The Nationals have put leadership tension behind them to retain all of their seats and add another woman to their parliamentary numbers.

Anne Webster replaced the retired Andrew Broad in the Victorian seat of Mallee.

Leader Michael McCormack praised his team for knuckling down to deliver the strong result.

"We did run a united front during the campaign and certainly we were all on the one page," he told the ABC on Saturday night.

"Scott Morrison is the future. He has run a flawless campaign. There's not been a misstep."

Mr McCormack brushed off questions about whether he would face a leadership challenge from former leader Barnaby Joyce.

"I'm not planning to lose tonight," he said.

Mr Joyce also batted away questions about whether he would challenge Mr McCormack.

"I'm not going to get sucked into that one, honestly," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"I'd like to commend Michael McCormack and the work he's done."

Mr Joyce also praised Pat Conaghan in Cowper for defeating independent Rob Oakeshott.

"The resources GetUp put into there, sucked in fellas," Mr Joyce said.

"Went for the sucker trap again didn't you? Put all your resources into a seat you weren't going to win, so you burned up all your resources in other seats you could have.

"Thank you very much GetUp for being completely and utterly dopey."

Mr Joyce said Labor leader Bill Shorten had lost the working class vote.

"The Labor Party have left Barcaldine behind, left the tree of knowledge behind, wandered down, got themselves a kaftan and incense sticks," he told ABC TV.

"Get back to your blue-collar workers"

Australian Associated Press

