US Hereford leader to headline Australian forum

The vice president of the American Hereford Association will share his insights on the growth of the Hereford breed in the US when he visits Australia in June.

Jack Ward will be the key note speaker at the Herefords Australia Breed Forum in Hamilton, Victoria on June 11 and 12.

The forum boasts an impressive line-up of speakers set to cover topics tailored to both stud and commercial producers.

Mr Ward will discuss the trends and opportunities that have recently benefited the Hereford breed in the US and how Australian Hereford producers can best capitalise on these opportunities.

Under the leadership of Mr Ward, the Hereford Breed in the US has achieved unprecedented success and regained a prominent position in the beef industry.

Other prominent speakers include David Johnson of AGBU, who will present on the power of genomics in Single Step Breeedplan EBVs and the next generation of BreedObject indexes.

Mr Johnson is involved in the research and development of improved genetic evaluation procedures and industry application for Australian beef cattle.

Rob Banks, also of AGBU, will deliver a presentation on the state of the Hereford breed and where it is heading.

Mr Banks' role at AGBU focusses on research and development for the genetic improvement of a range of Australian livestock industries.

Tuesday afternoon's presentation will be delivered by Wayne Pitchford of the University of Adelaide and will provide an in-depth look at the emerging results of the ongoing Herefords Australia Black Baldy Trial and the power of heterosis (hybrid vigour).

The industry breakfast on Wednesday morning will feature a presentation from Jason Strong, the newly appointed Managing Director of Meat and Livestock Australia.

Mr Strong will discuss his vision for MLA and the Australian beef industry under his leadership.

Later in the morning Phil Holmes will deliver a talk on the importance of a whiteface in a profitable beef enterprise while Michael Crowley of MLA will discuss emerging technologies for measuring meat quality.

A presentation on weaning acclimation and ensuring cattle are fully prepared before entering a feedlot situation will be delivered by Lachlan Strohfeldt of Bell Veterinary Services.

Enoch Bergman will further discuss feedlot health and understanding Bovine Respiratory Disease (BVD).

Mark Inglis of JBS rounds out the line-up of speakers with a presentation on the challenges faced by red meat processors globally.

The forum will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon with a speaker panel session which will include an international update from Jack Ward and Fernando Alfonso.

The Herefords Australia Breed Dinner and AGM will also be held on the Tuesday night.

