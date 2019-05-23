Community approach to combat key regional pests

Community co-ordinated efforts against local priority pest plants and animals are set to ramp up across large areas in the Mid-West and South-West regions.



The State government supports Recognised Biosecurity Groups (RBGs) across regional Western Australia to implement strategic control programs targeting established pests that are a priority in their areas.



Consultation with landholders is now underway on declared pest rates for 2019-20, which will support vital regional biosecurity programs and allow the groups to leverage matching State Government funding support.



The Northern Biosecurity Group and Leschenault Biosecurity Group are consulting on a Declared Pest Rate in their areas for the first time.



Target species for these two groups range from wild dogs and cactus in the northern agricultural region, to foxes, rabbits, cotton bush and other weeds in the south-west. Feral pigs are a focus across both areas.



The consultation period runs until June 19, with more information available from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's website at agric.wa.gov.au/rbg



Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the combined approach of Recognised Biosecurity Groups and Declared Pest Rate to control pests across local areas had been in place since 2007 in pastoral regions, with fantastic results.



"Building on this success, in recent years the approach has extended across agricultural areas," Ms MacTiernan said.



"The Northern Biosecurity Group and Leschenault Biosecurity Group will join 12 other RBGs around the State already delivering co-ordinated control benefiting their local landholders and communities, with the support of the State government.



"These RBGs have been delivering outcomes on the ground ranging from community baiting days, information sessions and broad scale control programs, which add significant value to the management of pests already undertaken by landholders.



"A Declared Pest Rate, combined with matching State government funding, will provide these groups with the resources to deliver strategic, co-ordinated and more effective programs targeting widespread, established pests which are of primary concern to their community."