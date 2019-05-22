AWI pairs up with David Jones to herd attention on Wool Week

AWI has paired up with leading department store, David Jones, to showcase the credentials of Australia's iconic fibre during Wool Week 2019 which began on Monday.



Now in its ninth year, the week long showcase is a key annual event that connects the iconic fibre produced by Australian woolgrowers with consumers by showcasing the best wool and wool-rich apparel and home textiles visualised through a stunning campaign across David Jones stores.



AWI CEO Stuart McCullough said Wool Week is a time for the Australian wool and fashion industries to come together and celebrate the nation's unique and iconic fibre.



"For almost a decade, we have celebrated Wool Week which is an opportunity for designers, retailers and consumers to come together and celebrate our homegrown fibre and the tens of thousands of Australian woolgrowers who produce it," Mr McCullough said.



"No other fibre - natural or man-made - can match all of wool's inherent benefits and attributes, providing the global apparel industry with a renewable, recyclable and reusable fibre renowned for its quality and high performance.



"Australia produces 90 per cent of the world's fine wool for apparel which ranges from traditional tailoring to luxury womenswear, innovative activewear and even footwear, the Australian wool industry plays an integral role in shaping the global fashion landscape.



"By showcasing Australian wool, Wool Week provides consumers with the opportunity to put their support behind Australian woolgrowers."



Wool Week 2019 has been brought to life by David Jones throughout its stores and online at davidjones.com.



Images included in the campaign were shot at the iconic Nundle Woollen Mill in NSW - one of the first wool-producing areas in Australia and one of the last mills in the country, with much of its machinery sourced from historic mills and lovingly restored.



