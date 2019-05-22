Littleproud says farm invasions are not passive resistance

Comparing farm invasions to the passive resistance championed by Martin Luther King Jr is ridiculous and dangerous, Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said today.



A manifesto published today shows the vegan activist group Direct Action Everywhere claims it is heavily influenced by the American icon.



"Invading family farms where children live should not be compared to passive resistance," Mr Littleproud said.



"It's dangerous and I think if it continues, someone will be hurt or far worse.



"Passive resistance doesn't include breaking into people's properties.



"If the people invading family farms really think they're engaging in passive resistance then they're deluded.



"Vegans are important to the farm sector and consume lots of farm product.



"Many vegans have contacted my office saying they don't support the actions of those invading farms.



"Australia is a great democracy which allows open debate, and that's the forum to express opinions - not by trespassing and scaring the living daylights out of farmers and their families.



Mr Littleproud said States still needed to do more to beef up trespass laws and needs to take this issue seriously.



He was a driving force behind moves by the Federal government to have organisations misusing farmers' personal information, such as their personal addresses, exposed to fines of more than $4 million.



When Parliament resumes, the Coalition government will make it a priority to bring in penalties of up to 12 months jail for individuals who use a carriage service, such as the internet, to disclose personal information with the intention that another person would use that information to trespass on agricultural land.