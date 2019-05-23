Michael McCormack retains Nationals leadership unopposed

Michael McCormack has been endorsed unopposed as Nationals Leader in its first meeting of parliamentarians since the Coalition's shock federal election win.

"When so many in the media, when all the trolls, and all the lefties said we'd never do it, well we proved them wrong," Mr McCormack said.

The Nationals defied expectations to hang on to all their seats in the federal election, but lost their Tasmania Senator Steve Martin.

Mr McCormack said the positive result wasn't lost on his Coalition colleagues in the Liberals.

"The national party has been fantastic in this election. They couldn't do it without us, they know how important we are," Mr McCormack said.

It's tradition for the Nats leadership to be put to a vote of the partyroom after an election.

Ahead of the election Mr McCormack's leadership was under from former leader Barnaby Joyce, who had made known his desire to reclaim the top job.

But the election result cemented the tenure of Mr McCormack and Deputy Nationals Leader Senator Bridget McKenzie.

Channelling Prime Minister Scott Morrison's election "how good is Australia!" victory speech, Mr McCormack welcomed the party's unopposed endorsement of Ms McKenzie.

"How good is Bridget McKenzie!," Mr McCormack enthused to the Nats MPs and Senators who congregated in Canberra today.

Ms McKenzie said regional voters were scared off by Labor's ambitious climate change and environmental reforms.

"The election was a rejection of the Labor Party that wanted to shut down mining industry, shut down our agriculture industries and they are the backbone of our communities," Ms McKenzie said.

Pat Conaghan from Cowper, NSW, replaced retiring MP Luke Hartsuyker and beat the return election bid of former independent MP Rob Oakshott.



Replacing the outgoing MP Andrew Broad Anne Webster was elected in Mallee.

The Senate results are still being finalised, but the Nationals are expected to welcome three women to their ranks, Susan McDonald from Queensland, Perin Davey from NSW and Dr Sam McMahon from the Northern Territory.

The Nationals welcome two new MPs to parliament. With Ms McKenzie and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry the party's new look partyroom of 20 features six women.

