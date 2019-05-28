Ladies Day will share lots of stories about farming

THIS year's theme for the South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA) Ladies Day will be Faces of Farming: Telling our Story.

The Ladies Day committee has been busy planning for what is always a great day, which will be held at the Esperance Civic Centre on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The theme will focus on celebrating agriculture and its image, with some great speakers confirmed to present on the topic.

Kondinin grower Natalie Browning will talk about her journey as a leader and her appointment as the first female CBH Group director.

Ms Browing farms with her husband Karl and their three children, operating a 100 per cent cropping program on their 6400 hectare property.

During the past 17 years, she has been involved in all aspects of the farming business, from machinery operation to financial management.

Ms Browning holds a variety of industry roles, including a position on the CBH grower advisory council and is also completing a commerce degree through Curtin University, majoring in accounting.

Sally Roworth, Esperance Eggs and Deb Hoffrichter, Shark Lake Piggery, will provide their own personal stories of running farming businesses which can sometimes get the wrong end of animal activist's attention.

Megan Gooding, Dumbleyung, will talk about her business, Three Farmers Quinoa.

Ms Gooding farms with her husband Damien and his family and in between farming and raising two small children, she devotes her time to learning more about quinoa.

Lara Ladyman, Katanning, received a 2017 Nuffield Scholarship to investigate the 'Future of Food', from the lab to the paddock to the plate, looking at the technologies or drivers of change that will shape how and what people will be farming and eating in the future.

Ms Ladyman will talk about the dramatic changes that are predicted to occur throughout the food production chain over the next two decades and what that will mean for farmers in an increasingly digital world.

The day will be followed by a cocktail dinner at the Taylor Street Quarters.

Tickets go on sale in June.

The day is sponsored by the Grains Research and Development Corporation and GrainGrowers Australia.

