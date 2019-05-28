Tour to investigate growing Indian market

A SOUTH East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA) tour to India from Saturday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 7, 2019, will provide participants with market insight into this rapidly growing region.

India is one of the world's most dominant grain producers and consumers and the Australian grain industry is poised to benefit from the country's growing demand for grain.

Of interest will be the opportunities for malt barley trade as the population giant continues to expand and become more affluent.

Total Indian grain consumption has averaged 232.1 million tonnes in recent years and has grown at an average rate of 3.8mt per annum over the past decade.

Current trade restrictions are predicted to be lifted in the near future due to India's increasing rates of demand growth, driven by population and changing diets, combined with slowing rates of production growth.

As a result, India is emerging as a key market particularly for Australian grains, oilseeds and pulses.

Demand for barley in India is also set to increase on the back of changing cultural attitudes and a young, increasingly affluent population which prefers premium and craft beers.

The development of a more intensive livestock industry in coming years will also likely exacerbate India's need for imports to help meet future grain consumption requirements.

Until last year's trade barriers on pulses, India purchased around 80 per cent of Australian chickpeas and was largely responsible for the recent growth in the Australian pulse industry.

But rapid population growth (India's population is forecast to surpass China by 2025, is forecast to be 1.6 billion persons by 2050) and evolving diets will support Indian grain consumption growth in the coming decades.

When the trade barriers are lifted, there is the potential to create new customer relationships that will ultimately increase Esperance's share in the Indian market.

The tour is being hosted by Austrade and will focus on all grain product development there, including pulse processing plants, maltsters, ports, food testing laboratories and bakeries.

There will also be time to see some of the iconic tourist attractions, such as the Taj Mahal, Delhi Spice Market and Red Fort.