AACo confesses to quiet deals with Tavistock tech companies

Pastoral giant, Australian Agricultural Company, has admitted to some unusual offshore spending on ventures ranging from foetal blood science to electronic livestock tagging technology.

While last week's agribusiness spotlight focused on AACo's costly flood and drought experiences and a $148 million trading loss, chairman, Don McGauchie, has also confirmed the company now held up to 45 per cent of the equity in six enterprises part-owned by Bahamas-based investment outfit, Tavistock Group.

Tavistock is also the biggest shareholder in the 195-year-old Australian beef business.

The private investment entity, owned by British billionaire, Joe Lewis, has acquired 45pc of AACo since 2011, and has two of his representatives on the board.

Following media speculation about ties between Tavistock and some of its technology-related interests, not previously widely discussed by AACo, Mr McGauchie, conceded the company began co-investing in the service providers in 2016.



Writing to shareholders he said Brisbane-based AACo management had looked to outside expertise in areas such as data sourcing and analytics, feed conversion, bovine byproducts for medical research, livestock health and welfare and information technology infrastructure.

We are fortunate to have continuing support of major shareholder, Tavistock, giving us global access to cutting-edge technology and world-leading third parties - Don McGauchie, AACo

"Tavistock has consistently shared opportunities and their knowledge with AACo that might be of benefit to our business," Mr McGauchie said.

Full details of the agreements could not be spelt out without jeopardising commercial sensitivities, but he was sharing "as much as we can in a spirit of openness".

Investments had been specifically structured so Tavistock did not hold a controlling interest.

Strong confidentiality provisions guaranteed protection of AACo's intellectual property.

AACo board's Tavistock directors, Shehan Dissanayake (also AACo's executive director) and Neil Reisman, had been excluded from any decision-making around the investments.

Mr Dissanayake held a directorship of at least one co-venture when AACo bought in.

"We are fortunate to have continuing support of major shareholder, Tavistock, giving us global access to unique opportunities, customers, cutting-edge technology and world-leading third parties we would not otherwise have," Mr McGauchie said.

Don McGauchie

Tavistock ties

The beef business' biggest connection with Tavistock companies is a 45pc stake in the locally registered firm, Ruminate Labs, which researches and develops potential uses for bovine waste in chemical treatments.

Another company, Nucleus Biologics, based in California, is researching potential scientific applications for bovine foetal blood sourced from Australia and New Zealand.

AACo owns almost 10pc of the San Diego business.

In the IT and analytics space, AACo has a 32pc and 42pc stakes respectively in Sri Lankan companies, Pyxle and Trabeya, bought in 2017.

Pyxle provides IT and software services to the food and agriculture sector, including special project and operational support for AACo's small internal IT team, while Trabeya focuses on data analytics to help decision making and efficiencies in the company's beef supply chain.

Another company, Atlas Labs, develops hardware, software and mobile products for medical, scientific, hospitality and agricultural use, with a specific AACo focus on tagging technology for herd management and data sourcing.

AACo bought into the Sydney- and Colombo-based technology partner in 2017 and now owns 35.2pc.

Since last year it has also owned 25.5pc of another Sri Lankan-based firm, Surge Global, which uses marketing data and technology to help businesses grow, assisting AACo with website and digital services.



Mr McGauchie did not reveal how much the company had paid out for its various shareholdings.



Media reports have noted company documents detailing AACo investments worth up to $750,000 in the different entities, and a total of $2m-plus likely to have been outlayed on at least five ventures with Tavistock in the past three years.

The AACo board is proud of these partner investments and what they have assisted us to achieve - Don McGauchie

AACo's own business results have been on a roller coaster ride in the past decade, including profits in 2015 and 2016, followed by a $102.6m loss in 2017-18.



The latest $148.4m loss for 2018-19 was partly because of Queensland's February floods which claimed about $46m in livestock deaths and related costs.

Good governance

Meanwhile, AACo has assured shareholders it has met accounting standards in relation to its ties to Tavistock's technology cluster businesses, and appropriate corporate governance was always followed in relation to the acquisitions.

An association with some of the entities was even flagged to shareholders in 2017.

Board directors were "proud of these partner investments and what they have assisted us to achieve", Mr McGauchie said.

"They have enabled us to innovate and establish solid foundations for future growth and development."

He said to grow AACo's branded beef businesses and stay at agriculture's forefront the company must innovate, embrace disruption and seek new ways to run its core business.

"While we have expertise in some areas, we had previously lacked some of the skills to effectively implement our strategy," he said.

"AACo identified these gaps in our skillsets and considered whether using outsourced services at home or abroad was the best way to build our capabilities, in the most cost-effective manner."



Tavistock support valued

Managing director, Hugh Killen, recently expressed similar sentiments about the company's useful links with key shareholder, Mr Lewis, who at 15 began working for his family's catering firm, Tavistock Banqueting, and now has personal investment wealth valued at $7.5 billion.

"We are very grateful to have Tavistock as a patient and significant supporter and shareholder," Mr Killen said.

"It's a big organisation with its genesis in the food service sector and valuable insights into many business areas, including market premiumisation.

"Tavistock's board members provide us with very good and valid advice."

