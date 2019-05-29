Bid to raise profile of primary industries

The State government is driving a major initiative to showcase the diversity of careers across agriculture, fisheries, fibre, forestry and food sectors to thousands of Western Australian secondary school students.



The PRIMED project will provide students and educators with a better understanding of the careers available across primary industries, many of which are in the emerging sectors.



The government will invest $5 million over five years in PRIMED, and is now looking to partner with industry to take this innovative project forward.



Business leaders across the sector met with the State government on Tuesday to discuss future education and skills needs for the growing sector, which plays an essential role in the State's economy.



PRIMED is a collaborative initiative between the departments of Primary Industries and Regional Development; Training and Workforce Development; and Education.



"The sector has an exciting future and we want to encourage highly skilled, innovative and motivated young people to support its long-term success and keep pace with changing production environments and markets," said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.



"We need to open the eyes of young people to the enormous range of 21st century careers in agriculture - to inspire them with the positive stories of growing food, caring for the land and the cutting edge of agtech."



Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the program, for students in years 7 to 12, would introduce primary industries content to the classroom.



"Students will be exposed to the exciting career opportunities and training paths available in primary industries," Ms Ellery said.

