Development officer wins young achiever award

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Broome-based development officer, Daisy Goodwin, has won a 2019 Western Australian Young Achiever Award.

Ms Goodwin won the WAFarmers and Rural Bank sponsored Agriculture category for her capacity building work with Aboriginal pastoralists in the State's north.

Originally from northern New South Wales, Ms Goodwin has spent the past two years with the department's Aboriginal Economic Development program, helping build capacity, new business and jobs via primary industries in the rangelands.

"I really love getting out on properties and working with people," Ms Goodwin said.

"It's so important for people to come together to engage in training and support each other, overcome challenges and learn more about profitable, sustainable rangelands management and business management."

Department business development executive director, Eamonn McCabe, congratulated Ms Goodwin on her award and work in the northern rangelands.

"We have a great team of people in the north who are committed to building robust relationships with Aboriginal landholders to help them pursue opportunities for sustainable economic development," Mr McCabe said.

"These gains generate broader flow-on benefits to many individuals, communities and the economy, which enables our regions to thrive and prosper."

Department development officer Mariah Maughan, who works with the department's Northern Beef Development project, was also a finalist in the Agriculture Award category.