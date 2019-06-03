Esperance Youth in Ag hits the road

The Esperance Youth in Ag group formed at the end of 2018 and in late March this year, hit the road with 50 participants, travelling from Esperance through Ravensthorpe to Lake King and back.

They visited farms along the way to learn about corporate operations, soil amelioration, drainage, farm infrastructure and much more.

Esperance Youth in Ag's next trip is planned for South Australia and Victoria in July.

This tour will leave by bus from Perth on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from Adelaide to Melbourne, taking in the Innovation Generation conference at Ballarat along the way.

The tour is for anyone working in the industry who wishes to better understand all aspects of agriculture, especially the malt barley and legume markets and grain value-adding options.

The tour will start with a visit to Coopers Malt and Brewery at Adelaide and then drive to Blue Lake Milling at Bordertown which manufactures cereal based foods and food ingredients.

Next on the agenda is AGT foods at Horsham, which is a global leader in the value-added processing of pulses, staple foods and ingredients for export and domestic markets.

A weekend at Horsham will be spent visiting innovative farmers, Tim McClelland and Tim Rethus and touring their properties, plus hearing what Birchip Cropping Group is up to and catching up with other young growers in the region.

Then it will be on the bus again for the Innovation Generation conference, which features a long list of inspirational speakers from across Australia.

With two days in Melbourne, the tour will visit Nufarm and the Melbourne Port (with Emerald Grain).

