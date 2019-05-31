Agribusiness buzz in brief

Provenir's processing push pays off

On-farm meat processing venture and winner of SproutX's 2017 Accelerator Program Awards, Provenir, has had big response to a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to kickstart production.

The startup received pledges worth $68,166 - more than double the original campaign target.

Support came from 298 supporters.

The first cattle processed will be sourced from Provenir's partners in the NSW Riverina, and the meat prepared at an artisan butchery in Bannockburn, Victoria.

Provenir believes its on-farm processing solution will eliminate stress associated with livestock transport to large abattoir sites, providing the highest animal welfare option and improved meat quality for consumers.

Meat packs pre-sold via the crowdfunding campaign will go to Victoria, NSW, Brisbane and Townsville.

Provenir co-founder, Jayne Newgreen said the crowdfunding campaign was no marketing gimmick.

"It's a really important part of our business plan, ensuring the viability of the consumer driven demand for Provenir's products - we thank our supporters who threw their support behind us."

Solar Macadamia power

The Macadamia Processing Company (MPC) - the world's biggest macadamia processor - now qualifies as a power station thanks to a recently commissioned 600 kilowatt solar power system at its Alphadale factory on the NSW North Coast.

General manager, Steven Lee, said the private solar system was so big it had to be registered as a power station with federal government's Clean Energy Regulator.

"It will provide enough electricity to run the entire plant during the day and save around 25 per cent on the company's electricity bill," he said.

"Importantly it allows us to pay higher prices to our growers."

MPC is owned by macadamia growers mainly from NSW's Northern Rivers and Bundaberg in Queensland, employing 185 staff at Alphadale and 145 at Bundaberg's Pacific Gold Macadamias.

Together its plants processes 46pc of Australia's crop, with the 2019 season forecast to generate about $225 million in turnover for the company.

MPC's past investments in environmental sustainability include installing the world's largest energy-efficient macadamia drying system by burning shell waste at Alphadale, near Lismore, in 2014.

Ag's risk challenges explored

With temperatures rising and extreme climatic conditions occurring more often, the Australian Farm Institute is asking what will agriculture's new environment look like, and how will it mitigate a significantly increased range of risks?

The AFI's mid-year conference "Farming in a risky climate" in Brisbane on June 26 and 27, looks at the changing nature of risks facing the sector and the keys to managing them.

Sessions include a focus on changing climate, adaptable farming systems, changing biosecurity frontiers, farm business and managing water resources.

The speakers' list features Narromine farmer, environmentalist and 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award finalist, Karin Stark; Bega Cheese executive director, Barry Irvin; SARDI principal scientist for climate applications, Dr Peter Hayman; ABARES senior economist, Dr Neal Hughes, and CSIRO senior principal research scientist, for agricultural Systems, Dr Zvi Hochman.

For details, or to book, check www.farminstitute.org.au

Donate to a good rural cause

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) wants "everyday philanthropists" to think about country communities when making tax-deductible donations before June 30.

"Hundreds of small not-for-profit groups in rural and regional communities would benefit enormously from a small donation, but often they aren't able to offer donors a tax-deduction," said FRRR chief executive officer, Natalie Egleton.

However, FRRR's special tax status means it provided tax receipts for donations above $2, and can then grant funds to those community groups.

While about 80 per cent of Australian adults regularly donated to charities and not-for-profits bodies, about 94pc of that money went to the top 10pc of Austraian charities - mostly larger organisations based in metro areas.

"This means that 90pc of charities share just 6pc of all donations, with rural and regional communities often missing out," Ms Egleton said.



Each year, FRRR received more than 2000 funding requests from not-for-profit groups in regional and remote Australia.

Its grants support a variety of projects, from education to culture, the environment and community infrastructure.

It was currently fundraising for three programs needing additional support - the Back to School program; Strengthening Rural Communities; natural disaster recovery and resilience.

Based on recent demand, at least 15,000 rural, regional and remote children would need support to go back to school next year.

Donations can be made via www.frrr.org.au/online_donations.php

Wine export values lift again

The total value of Australian wine exports grew five per cent to $2.78 billion in the 12 months to March 31, with the average per litre value climbing to $3.41, the highest level since 2009.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said export volumes declined slightly - 3pc per cent to 814 million litres - but the increasing value overall and on average was overwhelmingly positive.

"We are seeing a drop in volumes in lower value categories which places Australia well as the global consumer premiumises and drinks less but more expensive wines," he said.

In the year to February, Australia had a 29pc of China's imported wine market - up from 26pc a year ago.

US off-trade market sales of Australian wine grew 3pc cent in value to $US521 million in 2018, with bottles selling above $US15 also up 3pc, according to market monitor IRI Worldwide.

Mr Clark tipped Australian wine supplies would remain tight in the short term with much of the 2018 vintage still to hit the market and the 2019 vintage tipped to be below the long-term average volumes.



