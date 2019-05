LAMB and mutton prices went in record territory at Katanning yesterday.



A pen of 38 White Suffolk-Merino orange taggers from Boyup Brook made $260 a head which was the second WA record price for lamb set this week, following a record top at Muchea on Tuesday when a pen of Poll Dorset cross lambs made $243.

Perhaps even more impressive was the mutton result, with top prices soaring to $243, up from a top of $161 last week.