Lambition back for another year, bigger and better

It was the event that captured the attention of the lamb industry last year, and it's coming back again this year, but this time it will be bigger and better.

Following the success of last year's inaugural Lambition gala event, this year, it's going national.

Australian Community Media (ACM), the publisher of this publication, has joined forces with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), to bring together lamb industry stakeholders.



The theme for this year's event is 'The Supply Chain Story', which will inspire discussion around the various pathways Australian lamb producers, lotfeeders and processors use to deliver a large array of lamb cuts to dining tables across the world.

Attendees will be treated to a three-course dinner, plus canapes on arrival, designed by MLA corporate chef Sam Burke, that showcases the best of Australia's lamb industry.



ACM head of agricultural publishing John Warlters said there had never been a better time to celebrate the industry and dissect future challenges and opportunities.

"Lamb price records are being broken left, right and centre at the moment, and while this is advantageous to the hip pockets of Australian producers, we've got to talk about the fact that the national flock is at concerning low levels because of the drought," Mr Warlters said.

"But there are still so many opportunities in this flourishing industry, and we hope Lambition can inspire some discussion around that."

The event will coincide with the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, held on the evening of Saturday, July 20 at the Ulumbarra Theatre.

Last year's Lambition was launched to a sell-out crowd, so make sure you purchase your tickets quickly to avoid missing out.



