THE final day of the Australian Banana Industry Congress 2019 on the Gold Coast in May kept up the pace in terms of information delivery.
Delegates heard from expert speakers on sediment control, beneficial insect use, dealing with Panama TR4, value adding, composting, innovation and change, exporting fruit, and even leadership strategies.
The trade display also continued with many delegates taking the opportunity to talk shop and find out more about services available.
The congress concluded with the Banana Ball which allowed guests a chance to dress up and dance the night away.
The story Info flows at Banana Congress first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.