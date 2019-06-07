Hort Connections to look at food's future

THE theme of "growing our food future" will drive the discussion and interactions at the Hort Connections 2019 conference and trade show.



The event will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 24 to 26.



It will again be a collaborative effort between Ausveg and the Produce Marketing Association Australia - New Zealand (PMA A-NZ) to deliver the joint industry conference.



Supporting the two organising bodies will be other event partners, the Australian Horticultural Exporters and Importers Association (AHEIA), United Fresh, Growcom, Apple and Pear Australia Limited (APAL), Fresh Markets Australia, Onions Australia, Australian Organic, Australasia-Pacific Extension Network, Avocados Australia, Global BioAg Linkages, Protected Cropping Australia, Nutrition Australia, Ausveg Victoria, Nursery and Garden Industry Australia, Australian Mangoes, Australian Society of Horticultural Science (AuSHS), Australian Melon Association and Passionfruit Australia.

The event will cater to buyers and sellers from every segment of the fresh produce and floral supply chain including seed companies, growers, packers, processors, shippers, importers and exporters, wholesalers and retailers, foodservice, associated suppliers to the industry, and many more.



Following on from the successful Hort Connections 2018 in Brisbane, this year's event is set to become the most influential space for networking, education and business for the entire fresh produce industry.



SPEAKER: Co-host of Ask the Doctor, Dr Sandro Demaio, will be a keynote speaker at Hort Connections 2019, addressing the topic of growing a healthier food future.

Organisers have reported a 23 per cent increase in registrations since 2018, with hopes more than 3000 delegates will attend.

The speaker line-up includes co-host of the ABC series, Ask the Doctor, Sandro Demaio, who will address the topic of growing a healthier food future for a 10 billion world: challenges, opportunities and pathways.

MasterChef winner, food columnist and host of the SBS series, Destination Flavour, Adam Liaw will also be in attendance to speak on food trends.



For the full program, visit: hortconnections.com.au

