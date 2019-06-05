Cattle Council chief to put pork on her fork

Cattle Council of Australia's chief executive officer, Margo Andrae, is moving from the red meat camp to head up Australian Pork Limited.

Ms Andrae has been appointed as CEO of the peak industry and marketing corporation, following long chief executive Andrew Spencer's resignation, announced late last year.

Ms Andrae, who has been in her current job for two years, has agri-leadership and business management skills across a range of fields.

She commences her new job on August 1.

Before joining the CCA, initially in a media role for six months, she held leadership jobs at Agrifood Skills Australia, Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation and CSIRO.

APL's board chairman, David Lock, said Ms Andrae was ready to tackle the current industry challenges, including biosecurity risks from imports, increased interest in animal welfare and the need for further transparency.

"The pork industry in Australia is not without its challenges, however I am confident the wider APL network will continue to deliver under Margo's leadership," he said.Ms Andrae was looking forward to representing pork producers' the best interests.

"There are opportunities for the industry and I look forward to working with the APL team and producers to put more pork on more forks," she said.

"Australia has a fantastic clean, green product.

"Our pork industry should be congratulated for its world leading animal welfare practices, meticulous biosecurity and particularly for its transparency."

Ms Andrea noted Andrew Spencer had been "a powerful leader" at APL and she hoped to continue to build on his legacy and passion for the industry.

Mr Lock also expressed gratitude to Mr Spencer for his efforts leading Australia's pork industry for 14 years.

"Andrew has delivered enormous value to the industry during his tenure.

"On behalf of APL, and the pork industry, I thank him for his years of leadership, and I look forward to working with Ms Andrae and Mr Spencer together to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.



New Australian Pork Limited chief executive Margo Andrae and Tony Hegarty, president of her former organisation, Cattle Council.

CCA president Tony Hegarty said his organisation would implement a leadership transition process after Ms Andrae lodged her resignation.



He complemented Ms Andrae for her contribution with CCA, saying there was significant progress during her time at the helm.

"Cattle Council is in a very good space in terms of our ongoing advocacy work and the respect with which we are held across Government and industry," Mr Hegarty said.

"Ms Andrae's leadership over the past two years has been critical to Cattle Council's strong position and, as a result, we are very well placed for the future.

"In particular, Ms Andrae's commitment to a consensus-driven restructure of the Council and broader industry representation has meant those reform processes are well progressed and we're on track to deliver stronger grass-roots representation for producers."

