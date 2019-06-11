Severe weather warning for today

The following alert has been issued by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) at 7.45am today.



Take action with severe weather warning coming in parts of the Goldfields-Midlands, Perth Metropolitan, Great Southern, South West, Lower South West

If you live in Lower West, South West, South Coastal, Great Southern and parts of Central Wheat Belt districts you should take action and stay safe with severe weather warning to come.

Locations which may be affected include Albany, Katanning, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker, Narrogin, Northam and Perth.

This weather is not unusual for this time of year, but could damage homes and make travel dangerous.

WHAT TO DO:

DFES advises you to:

If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

Take care in areas that have been flooded and be careful driving on gravel roads as surfaces will be slippery and muddy, and vehicles could become bogged.

People are being urged to do what they can to help themselves, if it is safe to do so, before calling the SES for assistance



WEATHER DETAILS:

A strong to gale force westerly flow with an embedded cold front could produce damaging winds, damaging surf and abnormally high tides in the south west of the State until early Tuesday afternoon.



Weather Situation:



A cold front lies near Perth to Albany and will extend eastwards across the south of the State during the day.



Widespread squally showers, isolated thunderstorms and small hail likely with the passage of the front, mainly about the coast and adjacent inland areas.



The cold front will then weaken as it moves further east.



Damaging winds to 100 kilometres per hour which could cause damage to homes and property are possible southwest of Lancelin to Bremer Bay Tuesday morning.



The threat of damaging winds then gradually eases from the southwest from mid morning Tuesday as the front moves further east.



Damaging surg conditions are continuing and could cause beach erosion between Shark Bay and Albany throughout Tuesday with conditions easing Wednesday morning.



Tides will be higher than expected between Lancelin and Albany, including the Perth Metropolitan area.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available by calling Main Roads WA on 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au or your local Shire.

