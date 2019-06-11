Beef cattle leaders feature in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Stephen Moore, a former Australian Wallabies captain and now cattle company executive, was among beef industry people recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Mr Moore was honoured with a Member in the General Division Medal (AM) for his services to rugby and charitable organisations but the 129-Test veteran is also making his mark in the beef industry.

He is a member of the steering committee of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework which has just announced the Australian beef industry's greenhouse gas emissions were cut in half between 2005 and 2016.

BEEF HONOUR: Robert Barwell AM and his wife, Erica, Balala, near Uralla, NSW.

Mr Moore is general manager for corporate and commercial at the North Australian Pastoral Company (NAPCO) where he has direct accountability for people and culture, human resources, workplace health and safety, corporate affairs and communication.

NAPCO is majority owned by the Queensland Investment Corporation (whose CEO, Damien Frawley, is another ex-Wallaby) and operates a large network of cattle stations and a feedlot in Queensland and the Northern Territory. The company is running around 200,000 head of cattle.

Gary Gooch OAM, Bulahdelah, NSW.

Mr Moore was front and centre in NAPCO's recent announcement that it has become carbon neutral. The company is also about to launch its own beef brand, Five Founders.

Also awarded an AM was former Cattle Council of Australia vice president, Robert Barwell, a grazier from Balala west of Uralla in the NSW New England.

He was recognised for his contribution to the beef cattle industry and biosecurity.

"I am humbled to be nominated and honoured to receive this AM," he said.

Mr Barwell is still heavily involved in a wide range of livestock-related groups and organisations.

Two prominent NSW cattlemen, Gary Gooch and Hunter White, both received Medals in the General Division (OAM) principally for their service to the agricultural show sector which plays a significant role in the breeding of stud beef cattle.

Mr Gooch, who breeds commercial Angus cattle, has been the president of the Bulahdelah Show Society for many decades and has also been heavily involved with the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW in senior roles.

Hunter White OAM, Mudgee, NSW.

Mr White from Mudgee is a vice president of the NSW Royal Agricultural Society which runs the Sydney Show.

The story Beef cattle leaders feature in Queen's Birthday Honours list first appeared on Farm Online.