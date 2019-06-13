Big freeze raises big money to fight MND

A crowd of 400 people turned out at the Boxwood Hill Football Club to support the Big Freeze, which raised $70,000.

IN a tremendous show of community support, the Boxwood Hill and Lake Grace/Pingrup football clubs raised more than $70,000 through their Big Freeze held on Saturday night.

Close to 400 people stuck around after the league game between the two clubs at Boxwood's oval to watch on as participants went down the 12 metre high slide to raise money for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

One of the organisers of the event, Scott Moir said they were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by those in attendance.

"The response we had was incredible and to raise that much money blew us away really," Mr Moir said.

"It was an amazing job from everyone involved and I just want to thank all our sponsors, the businesses that donated items, all the volunteers that helped out and, of course, the sliders.

"We had people come from across the State, from Perth to the South West to come along and watch and support the cause."

One of the drawcards of the day was the appearance of former West Coast Eagle Quinten Lynch, who grew up in the Boxwood area.

A dodgy ankle for veteran Boxwood player Aaron Davis enabled Lynch to pull on the boots in the league side and station himself on the full forward line for Boxwood Hill, where he was able to snag a couple of goals and help Boxwood win a close game against Lake Grace - 11.9 (75) to 8.16 (64).

"He didn't wear his glove for the game," Mr Moir said.

"But one of the sliders actually dressed up as Quinten's glove to go down the slide."

Mr Moir said all items auctioned off were popular on the night.

"Everything sold for way more than we thought, with the more popular items including a Burando Hill Handler IV and a beast donated by a Lake Grace grower," he said.

"We also managed to sell the slide, with local farmer and Boxwood footballer Jarrod King buying that, so it will be around the club for a few more years yet.

"This is the most we have raised in the three years we have held the Big Freeze and it takes the total amount raised for MND research over the three years to $170,000 now."