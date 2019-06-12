Drone technology on display at ag-tech field day

DRONE pilots will demonstrate the application of drone technology in weed control in Emerald on Friday, as part of a series of field days in Ag-Tech in Weed Control Innovation.



Peak industry body for horticulture, Growcom, has partnered with Natural Resource Management (NRM) body, Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA) to run the field days that feature in-field demonstrations of ag-technology for improved and targeted weed control.



A highlight of these events have been the practical demonstrations of cutting edge tech - like drones and a robot.

Presenters at the field day on Friday will include, CQUniversity's Associate Professor Dr Simon White from Bundaberg, who will talk on herbicide resistance in weeds and advances in chemical efficacy, and SwarmFarm.



RELATED READING

SwarmFarm engineers will demonstrate a SwarmBot in action, out in the field, and discuss opportunities for selective weed control.

Growcom Hort360 Facilitator, Michelle Haase - who is assisting in the coordination of the field days - is hoping that horticulture growers in the region will attend this final field day in Emerald.



"Feedback from growers that have already participated in a field day has been extremely positive," Ms Haase said.



"This is a great opportunity to learn about ag-tech solutions for weeds, best management practice related to biosecurity and use of herbicides, and to meet other industry stakeholders.

"Horticulture growers attending an event will receive an information kit on Hort360, the best management practice (BMP) program designed for the horticulture industry."

The field day will be relevant to all primary producers (not just horticulture growers), local government stakeholders, commercial weed control operators, and Landcare groups.

The field day is being held on Friday 14 June at A & L Romeo, 67 Donohoe Road, Emerald.



It is a free event, starting at 10am and concluding at 2pm, with lunch provided.



RSVP is essential (for catering) via the Growcom website: http://bit.ly/weedcont

Copy supplied by Growcom.

The story Drone technology on display at ag-tech field day first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.