Brendan steps up at AFGRI Equipment Wongan Hills

Wongan Hills sales representative Brendan Barratt has been appointed AFGRI Equipment's new branch manager at their Wongan Hills branch.

He takes a over from retiring Brenton Read, who already is revving up his Harley for some exciting outback travels.

Brendan, who grew up in York, has been resident in Goomalling for the past 13 years and has been working at the Wongan Hills branch in sales for the past four years.

Married to Christine, he has two children, Blair (10) and Olivia (8) and is relishing the opportunity his new job brings.

"I'm looking forward to a great year and this recent rain has injected a lot of positivity into the community," Brendan said.

"We're already taking forward orders for four-wheel drive tractors for 2020 with a January delivery, but we've got stock of front-wheel assists and self-propelled boomsprayers."

And if Farm Weekly readers contact Brendan soon, you will be treated very kindly with a good deal.