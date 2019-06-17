AFGRI releases new Equalizer air cart

AFGRI Equipment has released a new Equalizer air cart for the 2020 season, with the first two carts used locally during the 2019 season.

It will complement its Equalizer seeding bar which was introduced in WA in 2016.

The air cart is available in tow-between and tow-behind configurations.

The carts that landed in WA last month were four tank tow-between models with tank splits of 6000 litres, 4000L, 4000L and 6000L.

Each bin sits in an individual cradle and is designed to allow for standard 'Digi-Star' load cells, with readings appearing instantly on a monitor mounted on the air cart for accurate fills and on ISOBUS-compatible screens in the cab to monitor seed and fertiliser usage on-the-go.

Dual mixer meter boxes allow the operator to mix fertiliser with the seed lines as a percentage of the total calibrated amount (0-100 per cent).

According to Equalizer, calibration is easy with a hydraulic drive.

High and low range gear settings allow for application rates ranging from two kilograms a hectare to 150kg/ha, simply by changing sprocket positions, which means no need for meter roller changes.

Twin fans, with hydraulic adjustment, allow for double shoot distribution and air pressure gauges are mounted in front of the air cart to be easily seen from the cab.

Other features include a double-acting hydraulic parking jack, a folding ladder on each side of the hitch for easy access and optional hydraulically-operated side-mount auger.

An optional twin tank (4500L capacity) is available as a bar mount on the Equalizer seeder with liquid kit.

