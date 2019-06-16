Optima heads new liquid in-furrow system

WHEN liquid UAN was introduced into WA about 25 years ago, it was considered the start of a new revolution in crop nutrient application, both via foliar and in-furrow applications.

And it didn't take long for the industry to start thinking what else they could introduce to these tank mixes to further improve in-furrow trace elements, crop protection and amelioration at seeding.

Early adopters encountered problems with tank mixes turning into sludge and blocking orifice plates or line meter delivery systems, detracting from the convenience of a one-pass furrow management program.

The hassle of dealing with anything other than liquid UAN was seen as just too hard.

But that is slowly changing with more knowledge on tank mix product compatibilities and vastly improved delivery systems to introduce liquid mixes with the seed or banded below the seed.

Industry guesstimates put adoption of liquid nutrients as a management practice, at about 40 per cent of current broadacre growers.

Chapman Valley farmer Jason Stokes examines a healthy plant root system. In-furrow liquid nutrition is seen as a new pathway to enhancing plant growth.

It is highly likely that within the next five years, nutrient in-furrow management will become a norm with a tank mix of UAN, trace elements, crop protection and amelioration products that can be applied with the seed or at variable depths.

Recently, Optima Agriculture vertically integrated its agricultural business model throughout southern Australia with the acquisition of South Australian-based Wilchem Pty Ltd - a company which formulates and manufactures micro-nutrients and soil amendment solutions for all broadacre cropping.

This follows Optima's start-up Perth-based Furrow Management Systems Australia (FMSA), which is a liquid injection machinery manufacturer and boom spray hardware upgrade system supplier and technical support company.

Optima's acquisition of Wilchem, linked to FMSA, is part of a process by the company to provide a virtual one-stop shop for WA farmers involved or entering into in-furrow and foliar liquid applications.

Wilchem has been manufacturing high grade trace elements that provide tank mixing options in post- emergent spraying systems.

Its Signature and Sentinel range of trace elements is backed by extensive trial data in a wide range of crops.

And, according to Optima managing director and retired farmer Brendan Edwards, given the deficiencies on fragile, acid WA soils of zinc, manganese and copper, the Wilchem range will enhance crop performance while allowing tank mixing with post emergent herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and nitrogen and potassium top-ups.

Wilchem's WA regional manager Brad McAuliffe, who is supported by soil science and plant specialist Burt Naude, has seen from many trial results the obvious fit for this range of high quality trace element range in WA, especially due to the compatibility of the products.

The company's speciality is formulating liquid trace elements, liquid in-furrow soil ameliorants and amino acid chelates.

Wilchem has distribution through a large re-seller network and provides technical support to the agronomy division to get the best out of post-emergent spraying.

Mr McAuliffe said its association with FMSA, would allow farmers to upgrade older machinery or purchase specific to their current equipment, to get a better result applying in-furrow or foliar products.

"One of the key aspects is upgrading existing boom spray equipment to Range Air, allowing full re-circulating booms and tiered section control, improving rate times, accuracy and speed ranges," Mr McAuliffe said.

"All this can be done without having to buy expensive new equipment."

Optima is best known for its bulk lime distribution from Boranup, Lancelin, Wattleup and Dongara.

Lime sand, HiCal and AgriCal combine to form part of its lime management plan throughout WA.

Mr Edwards said while no-till had revolutionised broadacre cropping, it also had caused an increase in pressure of acid produced in the furrow via nitrification of ammonium-based fertilisers.

"We've got some fragile soils in WA and initially we concentrated on ameliorating the pH with our bulk spread lime products and then started assessing the liquid option to help reduce the load of acid produced through wider row spacings and the higher concentrations of ammonium per cubic centimetre of growing media," he said.

"Combining the two methods - bulk spread lime and adaptation of in-furrow products like Macro-Prima to remediate acid - is part of a true lime management plan."