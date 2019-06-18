Brazil has regained access to China's booming beef import market after the lifting of a temporary ban after the discovery of an atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE).

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply announced the BSE-infected cow had been discovered on May 31 resulting in an export ban to China on June 3.



The 17-year-old cow was detected in Mato Grosso state with material taken for tests and the rest of the carcase incinerated.

"No part of the animal entered the food chain there are no risks for the population," Brazilian officials said.

China was the only country among Brazilian importers that had a health protocol requiring suspension of beef imports when an atypical case of mad cow disease was reported, Brazil's agriculture ministry said in a statement.



The ministry said the Brazilian government intended to negotiate a new health protocol with Chinese authorities to address the issue. Brazilian beef exports to other countries have not been affected.

The news of resumption of beef exports to China sent shares of Marfrig Global Foods, Minerva SA and other Brazilian meat packers soaring.



China is one of Brazil's top beef importers, buying 322,415 tonnes in 2018, according to industry association Abiec. JBS S.A., Marfrig Global Foods S.A. and Minerva S.A. are Brazil's largest beef exporters to China.

The story Brazil beef back into China after BSE scare first appeared on Farm Online.