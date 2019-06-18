Growers support charities with donations

THE CBH Group has presented a record $250,000 to Western Australian charities from grain voluntarily forfeited as part of the continuing successful Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS).

Developed in conjunction with Main Roads WA, HMMS seeks to reduce the frequency of overloaded grain trucks at harvest time.

Under the HMMS, during harvest growers can forfeit grain from overloaded trucks which is then sold with the funds provided to WA charities.

The charities are nominated by growers and CBH employees.

CBH chairman Wally Newman said that prior to HMMS being introduced, in the 2005-06 harvest, CBH estimated that more than 60,000 overloaded truckloads arrived at CBH receival sites.

"As a consequence, the HMMS was instigated to curtail the overloading of grain trucks and during the past 10 years we've seen a strong decline in the rate of overloaded trucks," Mr Newman said.

"Between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 harvests, the rate of overloaded trucks arriving at a CBH sites has reduced from 1.27 per cent to 0.4pc - a 70pc reduction in the rate.

"The scheme is unlike any other initiative.

"Never in the history of Western Australian road transport, has there been such an effective and practical deterrent to overloading, so much so that no one intentionally overloads when delivering to CBH."

In addition to the overloading reduction, Mr Newman said that since the scheme started to return proceeds to WA charities in 2012, more than $1.4 million had been donated.

This includes $250,000 following the 2018-19 harvest partly due to high grain prices from the sale of the 687 tonnes of grain that was surrendered.

"CBH is committed to safer roads and supporting regional communities and through HMMS, growers are extending their support for charities that play a key role in their backyard," Mr Newman said.

At an event on Friday, June 7, Mr Newman presented cheques to the 13 recipient charities for this year and included:

Youth Focus - $50,000

Support for Youth Focus offices in Albany and Geraldton to deliver face-to-face counselling services to 12 to 25-year-olds and web counselling service in Moora, Dalwallinu, Merredin, Wagin and Northam.

Ronald McDonald House - $30,000

Support for the Work of Heart program, a curriculum aligned session that supports sick children and their siblings living in Ronald McDonald House with their homework and education.

St John Ambulance WA - $20,000

Support for an additional 11 automated external defibrillators in grain growing regions.

Camp Kulin - $20,000

Support 54 children from grain growing regions into Camp Kulin for the school holiday camp programs.

Country Women's Association WA - $20,000

Funds will go towards the Sir James Mitchell Education and Welfare Fund Drought Relief, which supports individuals and families experiencing financial hardship, in particular with education.

Wheatbelt Men's Health - $20,000

Support for the delivery of the Regional Men's Health Initiative.

Lifeline - $20,000

Support to train more volunteers to ensure no call goes unanswered.

Heart Kids WA - $15,000

Funds will be used to provide dedicated support services for grain growing families.

Cancer Council WA - $15,000

Support for regional cancer support co-ordinators and rural cancer nurse co-ordinators.

PCH Foundation - $15,000

Funds will go to the Children's Hospital Foundation Regional Assistance Fund which assists with accommodation costs for regional families while in Perth with a child at Perth Children's Hospital.

Anglicare - $10,000

Assist to provide social service in Katanning and Albany.

Foodbank - $10,000

Support for schools within grain growing regions to participate in the School Breakfast Program.

Comfort Quilts Against Cancer - $5000

Funds to purchase materials to make 55 quilts for regional cancer patients.