Letters provoke farmer misunderstanding

IT is outrageous that the Water Corporation sent letters to farmers experiencing hardship.

Recently, we became aware that the Water Corporation sent letters to farmers with overdue accounts threatening to restrict their water supply and notify RSPCA of the reduced water availability for animals on the property.

All this does is provoke misunderstanding in the rural sector about what the role of the RSPCA is and what we do.

RSPCA WA didn't know about it. We have searched our records over recent years and we have no cases of ever getting a referral such as this from the Water Corporation.

I would like to reassure farmers that the RSPCA is here to help you prevent animal welfare issues in the first place.

That is what the name RSPCA stands for - the prevention of cruelty to animals.

We will do everything we can do to help farmers in genuine need to help them to prevent animal welfare issues before they happen.

The use of such threats in these circumstances makes no sense given that the Water Corporation's actions would be responsible for any animal welfare issue that arose due to lack of water.

RSPCA has never authorised the Water Corporation to do this and we do not support being used to threaten farmers experiencing hardship.

We're here to assist farmers with their animals in hard times.

In recent years our inspectors have helped organise truckloads of hay for drought-affected farmers and have helped obtain water for livestock.

We were not aware farmers were being threatened like this until June 6 when it was reported in the news and we immediately contacted Water Minister Dave Kelly to request this practice cease.

We are pleased Mr Kelly put a stop to the threatening letters straightaway.

LYNNE BRADSHAW

Chairwoman

RSPCA