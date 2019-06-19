Social photos: Bolgart CWA celebrates milestone

Former Bolgart resident Joan Carr (left), Stoneville, Brenda Clarke, Bolgart and Margaret Johnson, Yerecoin.

Bolgart ladies Annette Syred (left) and Vivienne Camerer.

Fran McKenzie (left) and Leslie Oliver, both from Wongan Hills.

Karyn Collins (left), Koorunga, with Kerry Borgas, Parkerville.

Former Bolgart residents Joss Edmonds (left), Cottesloe and Natalie Syred, Stoneville.

Rosemary Bowring (left), Aldersyde, with Bernice Clarke, Bolgart.

Janet Adams (left), Mt Helena, Jennacubbine CWA president Ellie Eaton and Jennacubbine CWA treasurer Yvonne Lawrence.

Bolgart ladies Rebecca Penn (left), Stephanie Penn and Betty Lockyer.

Janet Michael (left), Serena Syred and Donna Clarke, all from Bolgart.

PAST members travelled from near and far to join current members for the Bolgart CWA's 95th anniversary celebrations at the Bolgart Hall on Wednesday of last week.

Bolgart CWA president Marion Guthrie said the event had been in planning for more than 12 months and it was an honour to host all the ladies on such a milestone occasion.

Members recollected the earlier years of the organisation and even read out minutes from the first meeting to form the branch, one of the oldest in WA.