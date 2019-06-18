India implements further lentil tariffs

THE INDIAN government has slapped further tariffs on lentil imports, with the duty on Australian lentil imports set to rise from 30 per cent to 50pc.

However, Pulse Australia chairman Ron Storey said the impact on Australia's lentil sector from the tariff increase was likely to be limited.

"Since India first imposed duties on lentil imports at the end of 2017 most Australian lentils have been heading to Pakistan and Bangladesh and that has been the case again this season," Mr Storey said.

He said with fluctuations in pricing, Australian lentils were nearly becoming price competitive into India, even with the 30pc duty, which may be the rationale behind the Indian government increasing the tariff up to 50pc.

"They may want to direct buyers to purchase local stocks or something like that, the tariffs are across all exporters, so it is not just limited to Australia."

In contrast, Mr Storey said India had imposed additional retaliatory tariffs on the US in response to the US imposing its own trade sanctions on yet another nation.

The US, unhappy with existing Indian trade restrictions on commodities such as whisky and motorcycles, had previously hiked its duties on Indian goods such as steel and aluminium and earlier this month withdrew incentives to Indian exporters under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) program.

In response India has put in place 28 new duties, many on agricultural commodities.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Mr Storey said he expected lentil plantings to be down due to a combination of agronomic and marketing issues.

Export quality old crop lentils are around $550 a tonne, compared to faba beans at around $850/t, still riding high after last year's record breaking season where prices pushed over $1000/t.

"Lentils are mainly a South Australian and Victorian crop and given many farmers in the south have had a good early break they have flexibility in their pulse plant.

"The best option agronomically when planted late are lentils, but with the early break farmers can easily plant alternative pulse crops, whether it be faba beans or whatever."

Mr Storey said it was unlikely circumstances would conspire again to deliver such high faba bean prices, which occurred due to low plantings in Australia combined with a poor European season, meaning a massive international shortage of the legume, which often trades at large discounts to more popular human consumption pulses such as lentils and chickpeas.

On the chickpea front Mr Storey said the ongoing dry in Australia's chickpea producing heartland in northern NSW and Queensland meant officials were not expecting a large crop.

