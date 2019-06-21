The Land launches its first podcast

The Land's first podcast series, Hear Them Raw, is now available to listen and download with a new episode dropping every Thursday morning.

Listeners can find the podcast by searching for Hear Them Raw on Spotify or Whooshkaa.

The new series is presented and produced by Tamworth-based journalist Lucy Kinbacher who travelled across NSW documenting the voices of the true warriors of the bush.



CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FIRST EPISODE

She said their stories were at times heartbreaking, but it was their courage to push on that was truly inspiring.



"The idea was born last year just as agriculture was catapulted into the mainstream media following the prolonged drought in NSW," she said.



"Pictures of sobbing farmers and sad and skinny livestock were plastered on newspapers and TV screens across the country.



"It portrayed a 'poor me' stereotype, when really the members of our rural community overcome battles every single day without fanfare, and we should be inspired by that, not upset."

Hear Them Raw will share the stories of the true warriors of the bush, including (clockwise) Jill Goodman, Jill Roughley, Jarrod Emeny and Lily Laws. Photos: Lucy Kinbacher, Emily H Photography and supplied

The conversational style podcast will feature young and old, men and women, but all of them have a connection to the land.

The Land's editor, Andrew Norris, said this was a different platform through which the masthead's journalists could tell peoples' stories that were otherwise tricky to share in more traditional ways such as print.

"You get to hear these stories about what these people have been through told in their own voices - that's quite powerful, especially when you consider the types of experiences they are sharing. And they tell it warts and all," he said.

The first episode will share the story of Mudgee teenager Jarrod Emeny.



On July 7 last year, as Jarrod, then 17, departed his family's property, the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and rolled into a tree.



The Land launches its first podcast https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/xv9ANvsWbcwFXF8qYqgkD5/7cc90c30-fc68-4dea-9e21-982de3459737.jpg/r7_0_1917_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Attention all podcast lovers, this one is for you. news, life-style, 2019-06-21T04:17:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6047131531001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6047131531001

His spinal cord was cut instantly.



He became a paraplegic.



"But this podcast isn't about his injuries," Ms Kinbacher said.



"This is the story of a country teenager, his fighting mentality and a series of bizarre coincidences that you have to hear to believe."



Those who had an early glimpse at the new listening experience were hooked.



"There was not a dry eye around the table after dinner tonight listening to it," Jarrod's mother Carolyn Emeny said.



Other episodes will include Orange teenager Lily Laws, Walgett landholder Jill Roughley, and Uarbry's Jill Goodman.



Hear Them Raw is supported by Akubra and State Wide Sheds.

The story The Land launches its first podcast first appeared on Farm Online.